Tragic murder-suicide in Kitengela as father kills daughter, himself to punish wife that left him

A 59-year-old man killed his teenage daughter before taking his own life in Kitengela, Kajiado East Sub-County, in a bizarre incident that has sent shockwaves in the area.



The Sunday evening incident attributed to marital problems took place at Blessed Apartment.



The 16-year-old girl, who lived with her mother elsewhere, is said to have visited her father on Sunday afternoon. The parents had recently separated due to irreconcilable differences.



Neighbours who spoke to the Nation said they heard distress calls from the girl followed by a commotion at the house.

"A shriek came from the house then it died away. There was a commotion that did not last very long. It's unfortunate we were unable to save the girl," said a neighbour.



The incident attracted tens of onlookers who surrounded the entire building and blocked the nearby road. When the Nation visited the scene, women could be seen wailing uncontrollably. Police officers carried away both bodies.

According to the police report, the two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

"The deceased aged 16 had severe stab wounds in her back, abdomen, left breast and several head injuries suspected to have been caused by a blunt object...visible defensive marks on the left arm," read part of the police report.

The male adult, 59, had stab wounds in his lower abdomen.

The man left a suicide note indicating that rejection by his estranged wife was the main motive.

"Nilikwambia ya kwamba unacheza na mtu hujui unaniona tu. Sasa hiyo ndio faida ulitaka kutoka kwangu. Mimi ni yule ulidharau...Mimi naenda kumpuzika. Baki na kidonda cha maisha. Hio ndio faida yangu kwa miaka ulinipotezea (I told you that you are playing with someone you don't know. This is the gain you wished from me. You despised me. I have gone to rest. Remain with a scar in your heart. This is what I get from the years I wasted with you)," read part of the suicide note seen by the Nation.