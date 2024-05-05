Interpol hunts Kenyan wanted in Nigeria

Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • Following his arrest in Nigeria i in February, Mr Anjarwalla managed to convince guards at a guest house where he was being held to allow him to go to the mosque but he never returned.
  • The authorities had reportedly confiscated his British passport without knowing that he owned a Kenyan one. 

