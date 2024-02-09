Muthaiga Police Station

He just walked out barefoot! How a most wanted fugitive Kevin Kangethe escaped from police custody

People walk past the entrance to Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi on February 08. Kevin Kang’ethe (inset), who is accused of killing his girflriend in the US and fleeing to Kenya, escaped from the station. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor of the Daily Nation

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe was one of the most wanted men in the world, with an Interpol Red Notice warrant of arrest on his head, until he was arrested in Nairobi a week ago. So how did this fugitive, who is wanted in the US over the murder of his Kenyan girlfriend, just walk out of one of the most guarded police stations in broad daylight, just seven days after his arrest?
  • Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei is reported to have referred to the incident as “embarrassing” to the police service.

