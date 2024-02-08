Kevin Kangethe, accused of killing woman in US, escapes from police custody in Muthaiga

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend in the US and fleeing to Kenya has escaped from police custody in Nairobi.

Mr Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe slipped out of Muthaiga Police Station and hopped onto a matatu and disappeared, police said.

Mr Kangethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023

Margaret Mbitu, 30, was found dead in a parking lot at Logan Airport in Boston, US. Photo credit: Missing Person Poster

Police, in a statement, said that Kangethe escaped while meeting his lawyer on Wednesday evening.

According to police, John Maina Ndegwa came in and identified himself as a lawyer, saying he wanted to speak to his client privately and was allowed to do so but minutes later, the suspect escaped leaving the said lawyer behind.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei rushed to the station when he learned of the escape and described the incident as "embarrassing".

Four police officers who were on duty during the escape and Mr Ndegwa were arrested.

Kevin Kangethe is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu. Photo credit: Boston Police