Muthaiga Police Station, a history of hits and runs

The escape of Mr Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe, a murder suspect wanted in the US from Muthaiga Police Station cells, has put the station on the spot.

Even so, this is not the first time controversy has marred the police station which is located along the busy Thika Super Highway and within Starehe Sub-County.

According to the police, a man walked into the police station and introduced himself as John Maina Ndegwa- the lawyer of Mr Kang’ethe.

Kevin Kangethe is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu. Photo credit: Boston Police

He was allowed to meet with the suspect so that they could discuss ahead of a hearing on whether he would be expatriated to the US to answer to the murder charges. The case on the expatriation process is scheduled to be heard in court on Friday.

However, Mr Kang'ethe managed to rush out of the Muthaiga Police Station’s compound and boarded a matatu that was heading towards Thika. Police officers are said to have tried running after him but never got hold of him.

A bus stop next to Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi on February 8, 2024, where Kevin Kangethe, who is accused of killing a woman in the US, is said to have boarded a matatu after escaping from police cells. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Adamson Bungei who is the Nairobi County police boss Thursday told the Nation.Africa that the man will be re-arrested.

“We have nabbed four police officers who were on duty when the suspect escaped. I would advise him to surrender to the police because very soon we shall arrest him,” Mr Bungei said.

It is worth noting that Muthaiga Police Station is one of the stations that have several plain cloth police officers famously known by the street name ‘Rhinos’ operating outside its premises and frequently making arrests.

Past slip ups

High Court judge Aggrey Muchelule summoned the OCS following a successful application by Philip’s ex-wife Rossana Pluda.

Pluda had told the court that the OCS was ordered to arrest Philip for failing to pay her Sh1.8 million, part of legal fees she was awarded in a suit against him.

She informed the court that her process server Willy Velle served the warrant of arrest through the regional police commander on May 12, 2019.

Philip, she said, persisted in his defiance until May 21, 2019, when his advocates sent a letter saying he was willing to pay in installments of Sh500,000. He then forwarded the first cheque on July 30, 2019.

On December 11, 2019, they forwarded a cheque of Sh500,000, adding up to Sh1 million. The balance was Sh1.8 million and which the lawyer said that Philip was not willing to pay.

Itumbi drama

On July 5, 2019, Muthaiga Police Station OCS Alphonse Kimengwa was interdicted for letting people take pictures with UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi who at the time was in custody.

He had been put in custody after he was arrested at a city restaurant on Wabera Street in the central business district by a team of 14 Flying Squad officers in three cars.

Denis Itumbi (second left) with TV personality Jacque Maribe and unidentified people at Muthaiga police station on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 night. PHOTO | COURTESY

They whisked him to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning over claims that there was an alleged plot to kill President William Ruto who at the time was the Deputy President.

After being grilled he was then driven to Muthaiga Police Station where he was to spend his night.

Mr Kimengwa was asked to explain how visitors of Mr Itumbi who at the time was detained managed to take pictures inside the station yet it is among the few locations which is regarded as a prohibited area.

In the photos, Mr Itumbi was photographed with a former TV reporter Jacque Maribe, Mr Josiah Murigu who is a politician and Mr Itumbi’s brother identified as David.

The photos made rounds on various social media platforms exposing the station over the preferential treatment that was handed to Mr Itumbi.

According to the Police Act, whenever such photos are taken, one risks imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding Sh20,000 or both if found guilty of disorderly conduct.