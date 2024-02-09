The 13 determinants that nailed Jowie to murder charge

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in court on February 9, 2024.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • In her ruling, Justice Nzioka made determinations that fingered both Mr Irungu and Ms Maribe, but then exonerated Ms Maribe of the murder charge, saying she was instead guilty of lying to a public officer, but could not be convicted of it as she had been charged with the offence.
  • High Court judge Grace Nzioka said the prosecution had proved, through a series of circumstantial evidence, that Mr Irungu committed the offence on the night of September 19, 2018.

