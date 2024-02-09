Jacque Maribe: 'I know the truth, and the truth has set me free'

Former television presenter Jacque Maribe has expressed happiness after the court acquitted her of murdering the late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Speaking after the acquittal, Ms Maribe quoted the Bible verse that says to know the truth is the only way out.

“Go read John 8:32, for you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,” Ms Maribe said in her first address to the media outside the court after the ruling.

Her lawyer, Katwa Kigen, said Ms Maribe never knew the deceased and accused the prosecution of linking her to Monica's death in 2018.

Former television presenter Jacque Maribe walks out of court with friends and family after her acquital in the murder of Monica Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

“Her conscience has been clear and the evidence has never at any time suggested that she was implicated. She was not at the scene and she didn’t know her, she has no reason to wonder a day and in a way, we really blame the prosecution for maintaining and insisting on this case when it had no basis,” Mr Katwa said.

Mr Katwa said that the team will consult on the way forward later on the next step.

In his reaction, Mr Mwangi Maribe, who is the father of Ms Maribe said that the journey has been rough since his daughter was mentioned by the prosecution team.

“It has been a torturous journey. We have suffered both emotionally, financially and everything else but we thank God that this has come to an end. We were never in doubt about the outcome because we insist on the facts of the case,” Mr Mwangi said on behalf of the family.

He also lauded the council team that was led by Mr Katwa for ensuring that the court acquitted his daughter.

“We also want to thank our friends who have kept praying with us all through those years, those who stood with us. We also thank a section of the media, not all of you, some of you have been quite hostile but we do understand, but others have been very supportive.”

Maribe’s mother who was also in court could not hide her happiness after her daughter was freed by the court, saying that it was God’s doing that the family was afflicted.

“God has chosen us that we may be afflicted, there must be bigger reasons and I want to say this from a point of view, because many times we don’t understand why it is happening. But for that reason, I’ve prayed… it has not just happened, the Lord has been involved in it.”

“Even when the fire appears like it is almost melting our emotions, we have been encouraging ourselves in the Lord and I want to particularly address the press, seek to know the truth, don’t rush to say the things that you have not researched. So that when you report, all of us feel like what has been said is worth reading.”