Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, guilty of murdering Monica Kimani, Jacque Maribe set free

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, was on Friday found guilty of the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, while his ex-fiancé, former TV presenter Jacque Maribe, was acquitted of the murder as the judge faulted the prosecution for preferring the wrong charge.

High Court Judge Grace Nzioka said the prosecution proved through a series of circumstantial evidence that Jowie committed the crime on the night of September 19, 2018.

Monica's murder was one of the most heinous: She was slit from ear to ear by what investigators said was a highly skilled person. Her hands and legs were bound with straps before her throat was slit.

The killer, the evidence showed, left the water running in the bathtub where the murder occurred, and the television was left on.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is escorted to prison on February 9, 2024 after he was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The lights in the house were also on and candles were placed around the bathtub.

In her ruling, Judge Nzioka made 13 findings that implicated both Irungu and Maribe, but then exonerated Maribe of the murder charge, saying she was instead guilty of lying to a public officer, but could not be convicted of that because she had been charged with that offense.

The court rejected Irungu's defense that he didn't know Monica before her death, which Judge Nzioka said was "an insincere, untenable afterthought.

Second, the court found that Dominic Bisera's identity card, which he used to gain access to Monica's residence at Lamuria Garden Apartments, had been stolen two days before the murder.

Thirdly, the Court found that the witnesses corroborated their evidence regarding the clothes Irungu was wearing on the night of the murder.

Four, that the evidence proved that Irungu was in the vicinity of Monica's house on the night of the murder.

Five, that Irungu was at Monica's house on the material date and was the last person seen with her.