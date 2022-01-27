Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 21, 2019.

Monica murder trial: Jowie lied about his shooting, court told

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Mr Irungu allegedly shot himself inside the bedroom of his girlfriend, journalist Jacque Maribe.
  • He later told police officers that he had been attacked by three gangsters outside their city residence.

The prime suspect in the killing of businesswoman Monica Kimani three years ago, Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, lied to police that he had been shot by thugs on the night of the murder, the High Court heard Wednesday.

