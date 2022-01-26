Monica Kimani

The late Monica Kimani in an undated photo.

| Pool

Man’s ID was found at Monica Kimani murder scene

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Dominic Hosea’s ID went missing under mysterious circumstances after he had surrendered it to a guard at the estate
  • The ID card was later found by detectives at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani in the deceased’s house following her murder on September 19, 2018.

A national identity card of a man who had visited Royal Gardens Park in Lang’ata in search of a job was collected by police at the house of slain businesswoman Monica Kimani, the High Court heard yesterday.

