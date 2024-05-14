President Ruto reinstates deputy comptroller of State House post

President William Ruto has re-established the position of deputy comptroller of State House, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Koskei said the President has appointed Advocate of the High Court Simon Gikuru to the role.

Mr Gikuru has over a decade of experience in law, management, strategic planning, policy formulation, financial administration, consultancy, logistics, and conflict resolution.

He is the immediate former Secretary General of the Amani National Congress Party and has previously worked as Managing Associate at Chege Kamau & Company Advocates and the Group Managing Director of Amoo Holdings International Limited, a regional logistics firm that had operations in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC.

The incoming deputy Comptroller, State House holds a Master of Law (LL.M) degree from the University of Nairobi, a postgraduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from Makerere University, Uganda.

He has also undertaken postgraduate training in Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the internationally acclaimed Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts.