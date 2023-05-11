Jackie Maribe: I learnt of Monica Kimani's murder while reading TV news

Former television news anchor Jackie Maribe, who is standing trial in the murder of Monica Kimani, disclosed to a Nairobi court Thursday that she learned of the businesswoman's death while reading the news bulletin on TV.

She told trial judge Grace Nzioka that on the night of September 19, 2018, which is when Monicah was suspected to have been brutally murdered, she was at Royal Media Services' studios doing interviews up to around midnight. She then left the company's premises with her guests who were Juliet Julie alias Juju, Chelangat Ruto and Anita Thumbi.

The group went out and was later joined by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. They remained in the club until 4am, she said.

She also testified that she did not have her car that evening.

Through lawyer Katwa Kigen, she told the court that at the time, she lived with the first accused, former lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, at her Royal Park Apartment home in Lang'ata. She said he would drop and pick her from work using her car, and that he had the vehicle the rest of the time.

Former television journalist Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu (right) at the Milimani Courts Nairobi on November 27, 2018. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Police had previously said that Jowie was driving the car when he was seen at Monica's Kilimani home the day before her body was discovered.

“After dropping me at my workplace he would go and I did not have control of the vehicle after that,” Maribe told Justice Nzioka.

The late Monica Kimani. She was brutally murdered in her home in Nairobi in September 2018. Photo credit: Pool

She also testified the she did not know the late Monica Kimani or where she lived.

She further told the court that she did not participate in or witness any burning of clothes outside her apartment by Jowie.

“Is it your evidence to this court that you know nothing about the killing of Monicah?” Kigen asked her.

“I know nothing about the death of Monicah and I did not kill her. I learnt about her death when I was reading a news bulletin. I urge this court to acquit me,” Maribe stated as she rested her defence.

After concluding the defence hearing, Justice Nzioka directed lawyer Prof Hassan Nandwa for Jowie and Kigen for Maribe plus the prosection to file written submissions.