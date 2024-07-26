Kalonzo Musyoka: I'll run for President

Wiper party leader and Azimio la Umoja One kenya principal Kalonzo Musyoka says he has taken control of the coalition and is prepared to be its flagbearer in the 2027 General Election.

Mr Musyoka reiterated that he will not join President William Ruto’s government even after key members of Raila Odinga’s ODM party accepted nominations to the Cabinet. He added that Azimio remains strong.

“Ruto knows that I am his main opponent in 2027. Sometime back while addressing a meeting in Homa Bay, he sarcastically taunted me. It will not be a laughing matter when we face off in 2027,” Mr Musyoka said, adding that he was seeking alliances with like-minded Kenyans to work towards defeating the Kenya Kwanza government in the next election.

“We are inviting Kenyans from all corners of the country who want to change Kenya in real-time,” he said.

The Wiper leader maintained that his wish is to be on the right side of history by standing with Kenyans against the current administration.

“Kenyans are solidly behind the Gen Z in their quest to rid the country of corruption, tribalism and nepotism, which have bedevilled Kenya for ages. I cannot betray the Kenyans,” Mr Musyoka said.

He further dismissed reports that he was being wooed for nomination to the Attorney-General position, stating that he is not interested in being President Ruto's chief legal adviser.