Recovery of 17 bodies at Nyeri's Hillside Endarasha Academy begins as homicide, forensic experts take over

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have cordoned off Hillside Endarasha Academy, the scene of the midnight inferno on Thursday, September 5 that killed 17 children.

At least 13 others are being treated at various hospitals in Nyeri County.

The officers, led by homicide officer Martin Nyuguto, said the site was off limits, even to the media.

The homicide detectives arrived at 9 am to begin the second day of their investigation.

DCI officers move into action at Hillside Endarasha Academy on September 7, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation

The team, which includes morticians, is due to hold a morning meeting to plan the day's activities, which include the recovery of bodies from the site.

Mr Nyuguto said they intended to use the site for some activities and while the detective did not give further details, the arrival of the forensic experts signalled that bodies still trapped in the dormitory would be recovered today.

"Yesterday (Friday, September 6) we were not able to do much because we were dealing with parents and families," Mr Nyuguto said.

The media were asked to leave the school premises to allow investigators to begin their work.

Senior government officials expected to oversee the operation today include Education CS Julius Ogamba, according to reports.

On Friday, parents who arrived at the institution were allowed to view the crime scene as part of the 'closure', and Kenya Red Cross officials are also expected to continue the process of reuniting students with their parents.

President William Ruto has already declared three days of national mourning in honour of the 17 students who died in the fire tragedy.

Dr Ruto also announced that during the period, starting Monday, September 9, 2024 to Wednesday, September 11, the Kenyan and the East African Community (EAC) shall be flown at half-mast at State House, all Kenyan diplomatic missions and public buildings and posts among others.

He vowed that all relevant persons and bodies will be held to account, and this shall be done to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.