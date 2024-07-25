Martha Karua storms out of Azimio, says Narc-Kenya's ties with Raila coalition no longer tenable

Narc-Kenya party has issued notice to exit from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The move comes amidst mounting tension between a section of Azimio leaders after President William Ruto nominated ODM party leaders as Cabinet Secretaries. It also comes on the backdrop of what some see as Mr Odinga cozying up to the Kenya Kwanza government.

The move was communicated in a letter addressed to Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohammed.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” she said through acting SG Asha Bashir.

Mr Bashir said the exit notice takes effect immediately, as per the coalition agreement.

Mr Mohamed confirmed receipt of the letter.

“I have the letter. The notice period in the coalition agreement is three months.”

From running mate to estrangement

Ms Karua was Mr Odinga’s running mate in the State House race against President William Ruto in the 2022 polls, and was among those considered to take over leadership of the coalition in the event his bid to chair the African Union Commission went through.

Her departure marks a new chapter for the outfit facing turbulence and may well be the beginning of its end.

Before her move, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other co-principals had earlier in the day dismissed claims that they are warming up to President William Ruto’s administration even as it emerged that they could not agree on the two slots still up for grabs in the government.

(Watch the video of the presser below)

Azimio blasts Ruto for nominating ODM party leaders to Cabinet

On Wednesday this week, President Ruto nominated four ODM politicians among them two sitting MPs for cabinet slots, a move that was dismissed by the other Azimio parties as an attempt to muzzle the alternative voice. ODM is also an affiliate of Azimio.

Those nominated include leader of minority in the National Assembly and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, nominated MP John Mbadi and immediate former county governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa).

'Ruto raiding the opposition'

Though ODM has approved their nomination, its affiliates in Azimio were quick to accuse the president of raiding the opposition for selfish gain.

At SKM centre Thursday, Mr Kioni noted that killing the opposition is something the current administration has been working on for “quite some time.”

“This regime is keen to silence the opposition inside and outside parliament. Its political cannibalism offends the National Dialogue Committee report that is before parliament and as always, we will continue to say Ruto must go,” said Mr Kioni.

Mr Kioni also termed the president’s overtures to Azimio an existential threat to democracy.

But even as the ODM affiliates in Azimio blamed Mr Odinga’s party for accepting the nomination of its members to Cabinet, Nation has learnt that Mr Oparanya was dispatched to SKM centre on Thursday to inform them that the President still expects two nominees from Azimio.

While picking the nominees, president Ruto left out the nominee for the East African Community position and that of Attorney-General.

Nation is also informed that Mr Kalonzo was receptive for the EAC cabinet position as Mr Kioni, a lawyer, was proposed for the Attorney-General position.

The EAC slot was occupied by Ms Peninah Malonza before the president dissolved the cabinet.

“The disagreements crept in after Mr Kalonzo appeared receptive for the CS position,” an MP who attended the meeting said.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya of PNU, Mr George Wanjakoya of Roots Party and Mr Raphael Tuju, were among those who were present at the SKM centre but left without a word just before Mr Kalonzo addressed the journalists camping around.

But Mr Kalonzo would later deny that he had neither been offered nor accepted a cabinet slot.

“Nobody has offered me or Wiper any position in government. It is a mirage. I have been a vice president and I don’t think I can serve under president Ruto,” said the Wiper leader.

But when asked whether Mr Oparanya had been sent to come and dangle the two slots, he said while smiling; “that is something for Mr Oparanya to explain.”

Mr Oparanya did not respond to our inquiries sent to his known phone number. Mr Kioni also dismissed the notion of the other Azimio parties joining the government.

“Anybody joining Ruto has endorsed the killing and maiming of Kenyans. Those joining Ruto are doing so in their individual capacity. Kenyans have rejected Ruto with his government,” said Mr Kioni in an apparent hit at Mr Odinga.

This even as Mr Wamalwa said that the overtures to join the government were only offered to ODM and not the other Azimio parties.