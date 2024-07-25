The reason for Raila and ODM’s doublespeak in dealings with Ruto

The Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) insistence that it has not struck a political pact with President William Ruto is being viewed as a strategy to ensure it does not lose two plum positions reserved for the opposition in Parliament.



Agreeing to have entered a deal with the ruling Kenya Kwanza would give Azimio La Umoja Coalition partners such as Wiper Democratic Movement of Kalonzo Musyoka and Jubilee Party of former President Uhuru Kenyatta grounds to claim the National Assembly Minority Leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chair positions.

The two positions – which are a preserve of the opposition coalition – are currently held by MPs John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi, who will have to resign if approved by Parliament to join the Cabinet.

Legally, ODM is entitled to the positions given that it is the second largest political party after Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Wiper and Jubilee parties have disowned the move by ODM to join government and it is expected that their members would demand the two slots arguing their coalition partner was now part of government.

President Ruto on Wednesday nominated Mr Mbadi, who is also ODM National Chairman, to the National Treasury and Economic Planning docket, Mr Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development). Mr Hassan and Mr Oparanya are both ODM co-deputy party leaders.

‘Joined government as individuals’



ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday morning insisted that the four have joined the Kenya Kwanza administration as individuals.



"Did we know that people were negotiating with Ruto, yes we knew. Was it something being done officially through the party structures, no. Did we endorse the decision by these four individuals to join the government, no! It is not a decision of ODM."

"I expect that before they go for vetting, I will receive resignation from their positions in the party. That is my expectation because the law is that they cannot go into Cabinet as parties and members of political parties,” said Mr Sifuna.



But Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, who was also appearing on the same talk show, said it was impossible for the four leaders to join Dr Ruto’s administration without the blessings of Mr Odinga.



“Mbadi, Joho, Oparanya, and Wandayi cannot be nominated as President Ruto’s CS nominees without the blessings of Raila Odinga. They will need to resign from their positions in both Parliament and the ODM Party,” said Mr Ojienda.



In a statement on Tuesday, the party warned its members against making themselves available for Cabinet appointments.