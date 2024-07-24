Fired: Here are the 12 CSs confirmed sacked as only Attorney-General, EAC posts remain vacant

President William Ruto on Wednesday appeared to have sealed the fate of 12 of his Cabinet Secretaries he sacked two weeks ago when he retained only 11 and appointed 10 new ones to the top decision-making body.

Only the posts of Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development remain vacant and have yet to be filled after the President named 10 new appointees on Wednesday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is already serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

This means that 21 out of a maximum of 22 cabinet secretary nominees have now been named, sealing the fate of the 12 who were left out in the cold after they were all sacked following weeks of anti-government protests.

Here is the list of the 12 whose fate now appears sealed, at least in Cabinet, or unless one comes back as Attorney-General nominee, or fills the only remaining ministry running East African Community affairs.

Prof Njuguna Ndung’u - National Treasury and Economic Planning (New nominee, John Mbadi) Ababu Namwamba - Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports (New nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen) Florence Bore - Labour and Social Protection (New nominee, Dr Alfred Mutua) Simon Chelugui - Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development (New nominee, Wycliffe Oparanya) Moses Kuria - Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management (New nominee, Justin Muturi) Aisha Jumwa - Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage (New nominee, Stella Soi Lang’at) Susan Nakhumicha - Ministry of Health. (New nominee, Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa) Ezekiel Machogu - Ministry of Education. (New nominee, Julius Migosi Ogamba) Mithika Linturi - Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. (New nominee, Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja) Eliud Owalo - Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy. (New nominee, Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u) Peninah Malonza - East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development. (Still vacant). Zachariah Mwangi Njeru- Water, Sanitation and Irrigation. (New nominee, Eric Muriithi Muuga)

Here is the list of 11 Cabinet Secretaries from the previous team that President Ruto has proposed to be vetted for retention as CSs: