ODM leaders 'smell power' in Ruto's latest Cabinet nominations

President William Ruto has picked four leaders from Raila Odinga’s ODM party to be part of his new look Cabinet, pending approval by Parliament.

The four – John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Opiyo Wandayi and Wycliffe Oparanya – are part of a new list of 10 Cabinet Secretary nominees announced by the President.

The others are Salim Mvurya, Rebecca Miano, Kipchumba Murkomen, Dr Alfred Mutua and Justin Muturi who are making a comeback to the Cabinet.

Stella Langa’t is the new face in the list and has been nominated to the Gender and Culture docket to replace former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Making the announcement at State House, President Ruto said the new lineup is part of his earlier announced extensive consultations with different stakeholders in the country aimed at setting up a broad-based government.

Nominated MP Mbadi has been nominated as the next National Treasury and Economic Planning minister in place of Prof Njuguna Ndung’u.

Mr Mvurya has been moved from Mining and Blue Economy to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry. The former Kwale governor will now be replaced by Mr Joho, former Mombasa governor.

Ms Miano, formerly Trade CS and AG nominee, will now replace Peninah Malonza at the Tourism and Wildlife docket.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi is the nominee in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to replace Mr Davis Chirchir, who has since been nominated to the Roads and Transport docket in place of Mr Murkomen.

Mr Murkomen has been moved to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports where former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba.

Dr Mutua, a former Tourism and Foreign Affairs CS, has been nominated to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to replace Ms Florence Bore.

The Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development and the Attorney-General are the remaining vacant positions for the President to fill.