Raila Odinga: I am not desperate to join William Ruto’s government

Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now says it is not desperate to join President William Ruto’s besieged Kenya Kwanza administration.

The party on Tuesday warned its members against making themselves available for Cabinet appointments, in an announcement that has added confusion in ODM’s plans to work with the government under the proposed ‘broad-based government’.

In a statement, party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna revealed that some of their members were already canvassing for Cabinet and other government appointments.

“A narrative has been woven that ODM is desperate to join the government when all along we have been clear that what we seek is a national conversation preceded by the creation of the necessary environment through the implementation of the conditions above,” Mr Sifuna said in a statement.

“Any ODM member who makes themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the Party,” Mr Sifuna warned.

Mr Sifuna said the party was not in any negotiations with President Ruto’s administration for any coalition or political arrangement.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. Photo credit: File | Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga’s ODM was reportedly supposed to get three Cabinet slots when President Ruto named the first batch of 11 individuals. The initial plan was for the President to name 14 slots.

The three names were reportedly shelved after Mr Odinga demanded that Dr Ruto address the grievances of protesting youth.

In the statement, the party maintained its ‘unwavering position in support of the ongoing struggle to address the longstanding governance issues as very ably pointed out by Gen Z.’

The party reiterated that the way forward out of the current political crisis is through an honest, all-inclusive national conversation.

“The ODM Party remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for the justice and reforms our nation desperately needs,” the party said.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga stressed that justice must precede any talks. He outlined several conditions that must be met before a national conversation.

These include compensation for victims of police brutality, the dropping of all protest-related cases and the release of all those abducted and detained during the protests.

Mr Odinga has also called for the resolution of issues relating to the welfare of health workers and education, especially for junior secondary school teachers.

He said President Ruto must return the National Health Insurance Scheme and scrap SHIF.

He also called for the prosecution of security sector perpetrators involved in atrocities against peaceful protesters.

Mr Odinga suggested that once these issues are resolved, a national conversation could be held in a neutral venue with representatives from various sectors, including youth, government, religious leaders, health professionals, lawyers and teachers.

He has suggested that the national convention should address critical national and constitutional issues such as good governance, the rising cost of living, the eradication of tribalism, the fight against corruption and the management of debt and fiscal policy.