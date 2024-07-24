Ruto nominates Joho, Mbadi and Wandayi, Murkomen, Miano and Mutua to Cabinet

President William Ruto has nominated John Mbadi as CS Treasury, Rebecca Miano as CS Tourism, Opiyo Wandayi as CS Energy and Kipchumba Murkomen as CS Youth Affairs and Hassan Joho as CS Mining.

President Ruto retained Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Investments, Trade and Industry) and Rebecca Miano in Tourism and Wildlife after an amended list dropped her from the Attorney-General nomination; Kipchumba Murkomen now moves from Roads to that of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports while Dr Alfred Mutua moves to that of Labour and Social Protection.

Former Attorney-General Justin Muturi has also been retained, and nominated to the docket of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Here's the full list of the second batch of nominees named on Wednesday:

1. John Mbadi- National Treasury and Economic Planning

2. Salim Mvurya- Investments, Trade and Industry

3. Rebecca Miano- Tourism and Wildlife

4. James Wandayi- Energy and Petroleum

5. Kipchumba Murkomen- Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports

6. Hassan Joho- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

7. Alfred Mutua-Labour and Social Protection

8. Wycliffe Oparanya-Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

9. Justin Muturi- Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management

10. Stella Soi Lang’at-Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage

Here is the list of those nominated on Friday July 19: