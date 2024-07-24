Ruto nominates Joho, Mbadi and Wandayi, Murkomen, Miano and Mutua to Cabinet
What you need to know:
- Here's the full list of the second batch of nominees named on Wednesday.
President William Ruto has nominated John Mbadi as CS Treasury, Rebecca Miano as CS Tourism, Opiyo Wandayi as CS Energy and Kipchumba Murkomen as CS Youth Affairs and Hassan Joho as CS Mining.
President Ruto retained Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Investments, Trade and Industry) and Rebecca Miano in Tourism and Wildlife after an amended list dropped her from the Attorney-General nomination; Kipchumba Murkomen now moves from Roads to that of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports while Dr Alfred Mutua moves to that of Labour and Social Protection.
Former Attorney-General Justin Muturi has also been retained, and nominated to the docket of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.
Here's the full list of the second batch of nominees named on Wednesday:
1. John Mbadi- National Treasury and Economic Planning
2. Salim Mvurya- Investments, Trade and Industry
3. Rebecca Miano- Tourism and Wildlife
4. James Wandayi- Energy and Petroleum
5. Kipchumba Murkomen- Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports
6. Hassan Joho- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs
7. Alfred Mutua-Labour and Social Protection
8. Wycliffe Oparanya-Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development
9. Justin Muturi- Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management
10. Stella Soi Lang’at-Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage
Here is the list of those nominated on Friday July 19:
1. Ministry of the Interior and National Administration: Prof. Kithure Kindiki
2. Ministry of Health: Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa
3. Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development: Alice Wahome
4. Ministry of Education: Julius Migosi Ogamba
5. Ministry of Defence: Roselinda Soipan Tuiya
6. Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development: Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja
7. Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry: Aden Barre Duale
8. Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation: Eric Muriithi Muuga
9. Ministry of Roads and Transport: Davis Chirchir
10. Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy: Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u