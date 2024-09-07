‘I felt a lot of heat,’ says heroic survivor who saved two schoolmates 

It is a deed many adults would have shied away from, but 12-year-old Louis Karinga, in a courageous act of selflessness, rushed into a burning dormitory to save the lives of two of his colleagues at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County on Thursday night.

The brave boy had managed to escape unhurt from the burning dormitory after jumping through the window but on realising that his two close friends were still trapped, he decided to rush inside and successfully managed to pull them to safety.

However, in the rescue process he inhaled a lot of smoke and he ended up in hospital.

Sharing his experience with Nation.Africa at the Mt Kenya Hospital in Nyeri town, Karinga, who was accompanied by his father Paul Ngumo, recalls the events of fateful night.

Karinga was asleep in the ill-fated dormitory when he was awoken by "a lot of heat" and when he woke up, the dormitory was aflame and smoke billowing from "all corners."

Karinga said his bed is located near the window and when he realised the danger he was facing, he woke up one of his schoolmates who was still asleep and they both jumped out through the window.

"I remember I was asleep when I suddenly felt a lot of heat and then I woke up there was huge fire and everyone was running away and that is when I decided to jump out through the window but while out I remember another friend was still inside," he said.

After rescuing the first boy who came out with slight burns in his arm, he learnt that another was inside sleeping.

Without hesitation, he again stared boldly into the face of danger, re-entering the building to take another Grade Seven boy to safety.

However, Karinga said he is not aware of the whereabouts of the two colleagues but Nation.Africa independently learnt the one who suffered burns on his arm was treated at Mweiga Consolata Hospital and discharged.

Through his selfless action, facing circumstances that could make most adults cower, he became a hero with family members saying they are proud of their son.

“I’m happy for my son I consider him a hero. He showed bravery and saved the lives of his colleagues," said his father, Ngumo.

Mr Patrick Gikandi, a parent at the school and who hails from Laikipia County, also described the heroic acts of his son, who was among those who helped rescue other pupils from the burning dormitory.

“He says he was awoken by heat, and when he realised most of his schoolmates were asleep, he knocked down his box, and used it to alert as many as he could to get out to safety. Those that were close to him came out with him,” Mr Gikandi said of his son.

Meanwhile, a total 70 pupils of the school who survived the fire tragedy were treated at the Mt Kenya Sub County Hospital.

Out of the victims, only Karinga was admitted for further observation after inhaling smoke according to the hospital medical superintendent Dr Charles Ndirangu.

Dr Ndirangu said those who were had minor injuries and underwent psychological counselling before being released to their parents.

“We didn't have any serious case in this facility most of them suffered minor injuries but all of them had to undergo counselling, however we have admitted one of them for further observation," he said.

Most parents and guardians who had accompanied their children were reluctant to speak to the media about the incident and those who spoke gave scant details of what could have transpired, only saying they got the bad news around midnight on Thursday.

Mr Titus Tatua, who travelled from Shamata in Nyahururu, said his twin sons survived the tragedy.