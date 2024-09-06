Ruto orders investigations into deaths of 17 pupils in Nyeri Hillside Academy dormitory fire

President William Ruto has condoled with the bereaved families of 17 pupils who died in an overnight fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

President Ruto has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and promised that those responsible will be held accountable.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the children who lost their lives in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news. We pray for the speedy recovery of the survivors," President Ruto said on his official social media platforms.

Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.



This is devastating news.



We pray for speedy recovery to the survivors.



I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate… — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 6, 2024

He went on: “I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account.”

President Ruto said the government, under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, was "mobilising all necessary resources to assist the affected families".

At the same time, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua mourned the loss of the pupils.

“We join the families, the school and the rest of the country in mourning these young departed souls. We pray for a quick recovery of the survivors of this inferno. May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss. We ask schools to enforce safety and security measures as outlined by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert such incidences,” Mr Gachagua said on social media.

I have learnt with deep sadness the tragic death of pupils of Hillside Endarasha Academy in a fire incident in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.



We join the families, the school and the rest of the country in mourning these young departed souls. — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) September 6, 2024

The tragedy occurred on Thursday September 5, night, and 17 pupils were confirmed dead, and 14 others seriously injured.

"It was a fire in a dormitory. It happened at night and what could have led to it is yet to be established," National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango told Nation FM in an interview.

At least 16 of them were confirmed dead on the spot and another died on arrival at the hospital, Dr Onyango said.

"The 16 children are burnt beyond recognition while one died on the way to the hospital," the police spokesperson told Nation FM.

There were initial fears that more bodies of the young students were still trapped, but there was no concrete confirmation.

The 14 have been rushed to hospital, with police promising updates later in the day.