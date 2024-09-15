Why Gachagua skipped Ruto’s Nyeri church function

The rift between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua appeared to widen on Sunday, with the latter skipping a presidential church function in his Nyeri backyard.

Mr Gachagua was expected to receive and play host to President Ruto for the official launch of African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Central-Western Archdiocese in Nyeri town but the second in command was kilometres away at Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Parish in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County.

Sitting next to an empty seat reserved for Mr Gachagua, a visibly unhappy Ruto cut the image of a frustrated leader, occasionally biting his lips and staring into emptiness.

Both Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua were scheduled to attended the Baricho and Nyeri functions, with Dr Ruto expected to meet Mr Gachagua in Kirinyaga before heading to Nyeri.

However, Dr Ruto attended a morning church service at Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church in Nairobi in the company of Mr Gachagua’s detractors from Mt Kenya before heading straight to Nyeri.

Sources within Mr Gachagua’s communication team said there was “time conflict” which prevented him from attending the Nyeri event.

“All was set for the DP to attend the Nyeri function but the programme in Kirinyaga got longer than expected. We had even sent our advance support staff to the President’s event,” said the Deputy President’s Communication Service.

During the Nyeri service, Dr Ruto, without mentioning names, warned his deputy against embarking on 2027campaigns, saying it was time to deliver on the pledges they made to Kenyans in 2022.

“Let us focus on delivering the commitments we made to the people of Kenya and not on how to win the next election. I’m confident we will make this country great,” President Ruto said.

He said it was not right for the DP to spend all his time thinking about and strategising for the 2027 polls because “only God” and can determine what will happen.

“What if God decides otherwise? What will you do?” Dr Ruto posed.

Earlier during the Nairobi church service, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, in what appeared to be indirect attack on Gachagua, asked the President to shake off those in his government who are trying to derail him from delivering his promises to Kenyans.

“Don’t be afraid, shake off the snake. That viper on your hand, shake it off. The snake in your government, please shake it off. Not for your own sake so that it doesn’t bite you, shake it off so that your hand may do what the Lord purposed that hand to do,” Ichung’wah said.

Dr Ruto also called on leaders to set aside their political differences and work together to advance the country’s development agenda.

He pointed out that the government was keen on transforming Kenya to make it a country that every Kenyan will be proud of.

“Let us use this opportunity to build our nation, plan for development projects such as roads, water, education, health, jobs, housing and markets,” he said.

His appeal comes amidst widening rift in Mt Kenya region with leaders splitting their political allegiance between Mr Gachagua, President Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki. President Ruto termed the ongoing political wrangles as unnecessary.

"We have been given the leadership mantle by the people of Kenya to serve them. Let us keep off from the 2027 elections and focus on service delivery. It is only God and the people of Kenya who knows about 2027," he said.

However, speaking in Kirinyaga, Mr Gachagua’s allies made fresh claims that there was a plot to impeach the Deputy President.

Led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wathang'wa, the leaders vowed to resist any attempts to dislodge Gachagua from his seat which he democratically acquired.

They took issue with the 48 MPs from the region who last week declared their allegiance to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki at Gachagua's expense.

"There is a well-orchestrated scheme to impeach Gachagua and jail him," said Mr Wathang'wa.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina, Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya and Nominated MP, Teresiah Wanjiru echoed Mr Wathang'wa's sentiments.

"When you see parliamentarians who have been given an opportunity to serve saying that they want Kindiki to be the link person with the Executive they don't know what they are doing. Parliament should be the link between the President and the region. The move by the MPS shows that they lack responsibility," Wathang'wa said.

He accused the MPs of failing the people from Mt Kenya region.

Mr Gakuya declared that he was solidly behind Mr Gachagua and vowed to continue defending him.

"Gachagua is still the bona fide Spokesman of the region and his detractors should stop what they are doing. They should stop dividing the this region," said Mr Gakuya.

Mr Murango lamented that there is rising political temperatures which are causing disunity and confusion in the region. He asked all politicians from Mt Kenya to unite behind Mr Gachagua for the progress and development of the region.

"Where there is unity, God commands blessings," said Mr Murango.

On his part Mr Gachagua reminded his political enemies that the people from the region were watching keenly.

"Residents of this region don't talk much, but are very wise. They will make the right decision when the time comes. I campaigned for those who have now turned against me. They should remember the good things I did for them and reciprocate instead of fighting me," he said.

Mr Gachagua lashed out at the 48 MPs accusing them of engaging in early campaigns instead of focusing on development.

"It is too early to start campaigning. Those who want political seats should wait for 2027 polls to woo voters. It is now the right time to deliver on our mandate," he said.

He also told his political rivals to leave him alone to serve Kenyans who gave him the mandate.

"I will continue serving Kenyans. But my rivals from the region should know that I'm not a fool," he said.

Ms Wanjiru accused Gachagua's detractors of causing trouble in the region.

"Mlima iko imara na iko na mwenyewe (Mt Kenya region is stable and its Kingpin is well known ). Who are you to disturb our region?" she posed.

Ndia MP, George Kariuki' s efforts to bar the leaders from speaking politics in the Church function bore no fruits.

He said it was sad leaders were still drugging politics into the church.

Mr Kariuki, who is allied to President Ruto, heaped praises on the Head of State for his development record.

"Dr Ruto has done a lot in the revival of the economy. He has also initiated alot of development in this Constituency and other parts of the country and the residents should support him," he said.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru asked political leaders to shun politics and serve the people who elected them.