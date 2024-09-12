More than 40 Mt Kenya legislators break ranks with Gachagua, declare Kindiki their link to Ruto

46 UDA Members of Parliament from Mount Kenya region and Nairobi have broken ranks with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and declared their allegiance to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, saying he is now their link to President William Ruto.

The MPs, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Finance Committee Chairperson Kuria Kimani, said they have resolved that the region's link to the Office of the President is CS Kindiki.

Others are Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and Nyandarua Woman Rep Ms Faith Gitau.

They said they're breaking ranks because "Mt Kenya region risks suffering lack of development with stalled projects".

"On this basis, we meet to restate our commitment to the unity and development agenda of all the people of Mt Kenya region and those in the diaspora, even as we advance the collective agenda of the Kenyan nation. Accordingly, we are convinced beyond doubt that the unity of this region must be pursued in the context of unity of the nation as a whole. We are one indivisible people of Kenya and must always put our country first," reads part of the statement.

UDA legislators during a press briefing in Nyahururu where they dismissed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and endorsed Prof Kithure Kindiki as their link between the region and Executive. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Mr Kiunjuri said the unity formed by MPs from Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Nairobi and Nyeri counties will bring to an end "the politics of selfish gains for the benefit or Mt Kenya community".

On his part, Molo MP Kuria Kimani said the leaders also resolved to champion a favourable division of revenue regime that provides for a formula that benefits the people of Mt Kenya region.

"The people we represent expect us to spearhead better prices for their tea and coffee. We are behind schedule in enactment of legislative reforms critical to the revitalisation of key economic sectors relevant to our constituents. There are also a number of roads, water and electricity projects which stalled years ago that require priority funding for completion," said the MP.

Ms Gitau said the decision was made to end political bickering and superiority contests, as well as ensuring actualisation of promises in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.