Hillside Endarasha Academy owner speaks: We're planning to re-open

By Margaret Kimathi

David Kinyua, the owner of Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, has signalled that the school will re-open soon, coming less than two weeks after a fire tragically killed 21 pupils at the institution.

Mr Kinyua also thanked the DCI for its efforts in investigating the case, saying he is awaiting the report on what caused the fire.

"We will call parents, teachers, education officers and religious leaders to see how they can help with efforts to re-open," he said.

He also indicated that the school will re-open with fewer boarders.