Endarasha tragedy: DCI hands school back to administration ahead of reopening

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially handed over Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri to the school administration, marking the start of preparations for its reopening.

Acting Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu on Monday told Nation.Africa that the DCI forensics team, which had been investigating the September 5 dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 21 boys, had vacated the premises.

The disaster committee, co-chaired by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mr Murugu, is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to plan the school's restoration ahead of next month's Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations. The Ministry of Education is expected to provide guidance on the resumption of classes.

“We are waiting for a report from the Regional Director of Education, which will outline the educational modalities, including whether KPSEA candidates can be transferred to another school or if they will sit for their exams at the academy," Mr Murugu said, stressing the need to reopen the school as soon as possible to minimise academic disruption.

Regarding the boarding segment of the school, Mr Murugu said the decision rests with the school administration, as Hillside Endarasha is a private institution.

During tomorrow’s committee meeting, the DCI is also expected to present a preliminary investigation report.

According to Mr Murugu, the report will provide details on the progress of the investigation, including updates on DNA identification of the victims.

“We anticipate the DCI's progress report will guide us on the next step to take, particularly since the government has committed to covering burial expenses,” he explained.

Once the DNA identification is complete, the Disaster Committee will forward the findings to its sub-committee led by Deputy County Commissioner Agnes Shadrack.

The sub-committee, which includes community representatives, the school administration and parents, will then relay the information to the families of the victims.

Parents' concerns

The school’s reopening plans have sparked mixed reactions among parents.

Anita Mwangi, a parent of a grade five girl, expressed hesitation about enrolling her daughter as a boarder despite the school’s requirement that all grade six learners board.

“Unless the school management provides a detailed plan for ensuring safety and actually begins implementing it, my daughter will remain a day scholar,” she said, adding that parents are yet to receive official communication about the reopening, aside from condolence messages posted on their WhatsApp groups.

Another parent Stephen Maina, a father of a grade eight boy and a grade two girl, said he is comfortable sending his son back as a boarder, viewing the fire as an unfortunate accident.

“My son has undergone counseling and is ready to return. In fact, he wants the school to reopen soon so he can resume his studies,” Maina said.

Edna Mwangi, a mother to a grade eight girl, said she has decided to return her daughter to the institution because of its performance.

She says that the institution, which is the only private school in the village has posted exemplary record in national examinations in the last five years.