MPs condemn abductions as they approve Kanja as police boss 

Members of Parliament have unanimously approved Mr Douglas Kanja as the next Inspector General of Police, paving the way for his swearing in at State House in Nairobi on Thursday.

But even before he assumes office, the incoming police boss already has his work cut out. Some of the matters lawmakers want him to urgently address is ending enforced disappearances, stopping police brutality against protesters, upholding the rule of law and eradicating corruption among police officers.

The lawmakers also urged Mr Kanja to address the welfare of police officers, especially those in lower cadres, and to promote transparent and fair promotions within the service.

Mr Kanja will now succeed Mr Japhet Koome, who resigned at the height of the anti-government protests, as the sixth Inspector-General since the promulgation of the new Constitution and the 16th since 1964.

But while the MPs heaped praise on Mr Kanja, the acting Inspector General, Gilbert Masengeli, came under sharp criticism for failing to comply with court orders.

The MPs told Mr Masengeli that the impunity he was displaying by disobeying court orders had no place in the current constitutional dispensation.

Mr Masengeli has been at loggerheads with the judiciary after he withdrew security from High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

Last week, Judge Mugambi sentenced Masenegli to six months in jail for failing to comply with a record seven court summons to explain the whereabouts of activist Bob Micheni Njagi and two brothers, Jamil and Aslam Longton, who were allegedly abducted by people believed to be police.

Lawmakers told Mr Masengeli that the new constitution sought to address the changing face of the police from a police force to a police service.

In approving Mr Kanja, the MPs said the former GSU commander was the best candidate for the job with his wealth of experience in the service, having risen from a constable to his current position.

The MPs said during the vetting that Mr Kanja was well versed in the security sector and had practical solutions to strengthen security in the country.

But even as the MPs heaped praise on Mr Kanja, they warned him against tolerating the culture of enforced disappearances they said was perpetuated by previous office holders.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said Mr Kanja was taking office at a difficult time when the police had demonstrated impunity to the courts, as demonstrated by the case against Mr Masengeli.

"There are so many cases of disappearances, the police are dealing with lawful demonstrations. We need an Inspector General who has to operate within the law and not with impunity. As the chief enforcer of the law, the holder of the office must respect the law," said Dr Amollo.

"Let him (Kanja) demonstrate why we are transforming the police from a force to a service where there will be no enforced disappearances and no brutality against people exercising their democratic right to demonstrate," he added.

He castigated Mr Masengeli for ignoring court orders when he was an officer of the law.

"When the courts ask you to appear, you just appear, you don't fail to appear and then hold a press conference talking about the independence of the police," Dr Amollo said.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya told Mr Kanja to rein in on the Vigilance officers, who he said were clawing back the gains made in the transformation of the police service.

"Mr Kanja has his work cut out to clean up the police sector in line with President William Ruto's vision," he said.

"The President is clear, he doesn't want disappearances and he doesn't want impunity. We hope that the new Inspector General will help the President achieve this," said Mr Baya.

"We hope that under Kanja, the police will not be seen as a temple of corruption as it has been in the past," he added.

But he castigated Mr Masengeli for ignoring court orders and acting as if he was above the law.

"The acting Inspector General thinks he is above the law. He is not above the law. He must go to court and answer to all charges," said Mr Baya.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie told Mr Kanja that he must find a way to engage the public so that the police don't continue to be the bogeyman they are known to be.

Minority Leader Junet Mohamed warned Mr Kanja against being used politically and urged him to prioritise the welfare of the police.

"If he is going to be used politically to fight some people, then he is in the wrong job. He should be protecting the rights of all Kenyans. I hope he will do things differently, I'm not completely satisfied but let's give him a chance," said Mr Mohamed.

Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri urged Mr Kanja to prioritise police allowances and medical care, especially for lower cadre officers who spend most of their time protecting people.