Douglas Kanja promises major police reforms, body cams and anti-corruption drive

Douglas Kanja, the career policeman President William Ruto wants to issue supreme orders to the service, is promising Kenyans sweeping reforms if approved by Parliament, including ensuring all police officers wear necessary uniforms before deployment.

"Mine is to ensure that whenever we are going for any type of deployment, people wear the necessary uniforms. We will reign in those who are not putting on the correct attires. It is an area that I am going to address. We know the regulations and how they should conduct themselves. Once approved, I will deal with it," he said Thursday during his vetting in Parliament.

Mr Kanja, 60, who until his nomination was acting as the Inspector-General of Police, gave lofty pledges as he sought to prove his fitness for the big boots left by Japhet Koome at the height of anti-government protests.

The family man who has served in the service for 39 years told MPs that one of his immediate assignments would be slaying the dragon of corruption.

How?

Mr Kanja, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, said he would boost transparency and accountability in policing, by introducing body cams, and name tags.