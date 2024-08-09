From police boss to farmer: Life of David Kimaiyo post-retirement

At Kamendi village, Cheranganyi East, Trans Nzoia County, a huge bungalow with red iron sheets stands out. At first, you will be forgiven for thinking you are in Runda or Karen.

The well-manicured kea-apple fence and the well pruned trees give the same look and feel as the leafy homes in Karen.

In this rural set up, the bungalow stands out. The owner of this home is well-known.

Welcome to the home of David Mwole Kimaiyo, the first Inspector-General of Police in Kenya.

Kamendi village is also home to several senior government officials. It from this neighbourhood that Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hails, as well as a retired army general and several other ex-State officials who have put up their retirement homes.

It is in this neighbourhood that sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen , a retired army general and several other retired State officials have built their sunset homes.

Leading into the homestead is a huge blue gate that ushers you into the home of the former police chief.

When the Nation team arrived, the host was not at home. The wife, Eunice Kimaiyo, ushered us into a gazebo at the homestead.

She informs us that Mzee (Kimaiyo) was just around the homestead and would be joining us shortly.

True to her words, in less than five minutes, Kimaiyo joins us.

It’s in this gazebo that the former police chief meet his visitors who include fellow villagers and local AIC church leaders who occasionally join him for a prayer every Wednesday afternoon.

Enjoying retirement

Then-Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo at CID training institute in Nairobi on May 28, 2014. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Almost 10 years after leaving the corner office at of the National Police Service at Jogoo House, Kimaiyo retreated to this rural home where he is enjoying his retirement far away from the Nairobi where he lived and worked for the longest period of his career life.

Kimaiyo resigned as the IG in December 2014, two years after he assumed office.

For someone who was used to being in the pressure cooker for almost 40 years in police service, the now 63-year old cuts the image of a man who is relaxed and composed.

His tenure as the police chief was marked by numerous security challenges, including increased terrorist attacks by the al-Shabaab militant group.

The run-away insecurity witnessed at the time made President Uhuru Kenyatta put his his two senior most security bosses under intense pressure to ensure the safety of Kenyans.

Then Interior CS Joseph Ole Lenku was fired while Kimaiyo resigned.

After leaving office, Kimaiyo says he had decided to concentrate on farming, charity work and preaching.

He says he has more time on his hands to do the things he loves and also concentrate on his farming.

“I now have time to do the things I love. Besides farming, I also preach at our local church,” Kimaiyo told the Nation.

Goldmine of information

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has a word with then Inspector-General of Police David Kimaiyo in this file photo. Mr Kenyatta was facing a daunting task in appointing the next police boss after URP politicians in Jubilee warned that any attempt to get Mr Kimaiyo’s replacement from outside the Rift Valley region would have serious consequences for the alliance.

For a man who served in the top echelons of the police under three former heads of State, Kimaiyo is a goldmine of information, having witnessed first-hand some of the powerful decisions inside the government.

Kimaiyo was a long time head of Presidential Escort under the Daniel Moi government, was the Police Director of Operations in the Kibaki administration and the IG in the Uhuru Kenyatta government.

He tells us that after years of service, he had developed a personal relationship with two of the retired presidents.

“I was very close to Moi up to the time of his death. I also enjoy a very good relationship with former president Uhuru,” Kimaiyo revealed.

In this very home, Kimaiyo says, he had the privilege of hosting the two ex-presidents.

Current President William Ruto has also visited the home when he served as deputy president, Kimaiyo said further revealing the power and influence that he enjoyed while in service.

His influence has further transcended to the William Ruto administration where he is still held in high esteem in matters security.

Kimaiyo revealed that some senior State House official had recently sought his opinion on a number of issues, including the ideal candidate to take over from Japhet Koome who resigned as the IG.

Douglas Kanja, former DIG in charge of Kenya Police has since been nominated by the president to take over from Koome. Kanja is scheduled to face the vetting panel of both Parliament and the senate next Tuesday. If cleared by the vetting team, Kanja will succeed Koome as the next IG.

In his 10 year of retirement, the father of six has decided to lead a private life . He, however, reveals that he still has political interest having unsuccessfully made entry into politics.

Pressed for details of his future political plans, Kimaiyo said: “When the time comes and our people decide, I will make a decision “

Farming

Now that he is in control of his time, Kimaiyo has been practicing mixed farming which involves growing of crops and rearing animals. On his 40 -acre farm, Kimayo has prioritised production of high quality dairy cows as his flagship investments.

Before reaching this decision sometime last year, Kimaiyo tried his hand in milk production but chose to concentrate on breeding of the high quality dairy animals.

He says production of the animals had proven to be a better venture compared to milk production.

“I sell each of the improved animals for 250,000,” he told the Nation.

To sustain the high feeding of the cows in his farm, Kimaiyo has dedicated the bulk of his land to growing of maize which is harvested in time and converted into silage.

To further supplement the feeds, Kimaiyo also plants Sunflower cake which is mixed with green maize to make animal feeds.

Kimaiyo says he is now more relaxed and doing the things he loved.