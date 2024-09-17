Machete-wielding gangs terrorise Mombasa residents

For the past two months, Mombasa residents have witnessed a resurgence of gang attacks within the city centre in broad daylight.

The machete-wielding gangs riding on motorcycles pounce on their victims to steal and maim those who resist.

The skinny-looking youths who seem to be not more than 25 years old pose as couriers as they target their unsuspecting victims in busy streets.

They are on the prowl close to shopping malls in Mwembe Tayari, Haile Selassie, Digo, Moi Avenue, Jomo Kenyatta and Dedan Kimathi streets.

As soon as they mark their target, they pounce on them, snatching valuables such as mobile phones and bags before escaping into oblivion.

Several CCTV videos have emerged from security teams in the port city, showing how the youths on motorcycles have been causing havoc in broad daylight.

Hoteliers led by the Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) chairman, Mr Victor Shitakha, said the armed youths will scare away tourists and make it difficult for tourism sector players to market the region as a holiday destination.

“Security is terrible in Mombasa. It is good that we have not had tourists targeted, but the issue of muggings and machete-wielding gangs going around snatching valuables from residents is becoming scary,” said Mr Shitakha.

He said security must be beefed up and all the gangs wiped out.

“People are very worried about going to town and the streets they should visit. Local tourists will not be leaving their hotels to go venture into town. Security agencies should wake up and do their job,” he added.

Mr Shitakha said the situation has worsened due to youth unemployment.

He urged the national government to collaborate with the county government to source for jobs for the youths who have turned to crimes.

“Engage these youths who are idle, let’s look for employment opportunities for them,” added the hotelier.

Mombasa County Commissioner Mahmood Noor said security officers have put in place measures to deal with the gangs.

He assured residents that security patrols have been enhanced in the city and that police are in hot pursuit of the criminal gangs wreaking havoc.

Mr Noor added that a security operation, which was started a few days ago has already led to the arrest of suspected gang members who will face the law.

The operation started barely two weeks ago, launched by Acting Inspector-General Gilbert Masengeli and the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Mohamed Amin to deal with crimes in the port city of Mombasa and drug trafficking.

The two urged security agencies to enhance safety in the tourism hub.

"We will enhance more operations, we must curb insecurity. We must ensure security is beefed up. But most muggers have been arrested; those that are yet to be arrested are being investigated. The muggers that have been stealing phones will not go scot-free," added the police boss.

Mr Masengeli urged the public to furnish police information which will lead to the arrest of the criminals.

Initially, the armed gangs had been terrorising residents in parts of Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni sub-counties, and Old Town in Mvita sub-County for years. A week would barely pass without several reports of people nursing machete injuries after being attacked while on their way to or from work.

The gangs organised in different groups with identities such as Wakali Wao, Wakali Kwanza, Wajukuu wa Bibi, Young Thugs, among others consist of youths from as young as 14 years old.

During the 2022 election campaigns, there was increased crime in Mombasa which continued months after the elections.

However, regular police presence at the notorious spots and public cooperation in identifying suspects within the communities led some of the gangs to target other places including Mombasa city centre and the neighbouring Kwale County.

The Mombasa County government has also linked the increased crime in town to street families and urchins.

The port city has seen an influx of street families who have occupied major streets within the town.

Cemetery hideout

The Mombasa County Chief Officer in charge of Governance and Serikali Mtaani programme, Mr Abdallah Daleno said majority of the street families are foreigners who come from as far as Tanzania and have also turned the Mbaraki Memorial Cemetery into their hideout.

“We do not want beggars within the streets. We will not allow them to occupy our graveyards, Mombasa is full of muggers and pickpockets. Mombasa must be safe, we want sanity,” said Mr Daleno.

The county is currently rounding up the street families, saying it is meant to bring sanity within the town as some of them are accused of sexual assault against women.

“We have been receiving reports from the members of the public on harassment by street urchins who have become a major nuisance as they also engage in criminal activities. They have been linked to the rising muggings within the town," said Mr Daleno.

Mr Daleno said they believe that the mop-up exercise which is in collaboration with the National Police Service will get rid of all criminals disguised as beggars and street families.