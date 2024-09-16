KDF soldier in police custody over links to drug trafficking

A Kenya Army soldier is among suspects in police custody after they were linked to drug trafficking in the Coast region.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects, who also include a minor, were arrested during a security operation in Mombasa and Kilifi counties over the last five days.

“During the operation, several suspects, including a juvenile and an army officer, were arrested and narcotic drugs seized. The drugs include heroin, marijuana, diazepam among others,” a statement posted by the DCI on their official X account stated.

Apart from drug trafficking, the multi-agency operation also targeted businesses dealing in counterfeit goods and motor vehicles suspected to have been stolen from foreign countries.

In the process, hundreds of counterfeit sportswear were impounded from shops in Mombasa while seven counterfeit books were found at a bookshop in the city.

“The team also conducted inspection/search at various CFS and motor vehicle showrooms which was led by the Interpol where over 100 vehicles were inspected but none was found to have been blacklisted as stolen from within or outside the country,” the DCI added.

According to the DCI, Operation Usalama was initiated by the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation (EAPCCO), a regional police body whose membership consists of chiefs of police of the 14 countries and the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO).

The bodies are meant to prevent cross-border and transnational organised crimes.

The Coast region has often been cited as a pathway for smuggling of illicit goods such as vehicles stolen from foreign countries, narcotic drugs, small arms and light weapons, counterfeit goods among others.

The region also draws international security attention for being used in smuggling immigrants and vulnerable to terrorism.

Smuggling incidents are due to the region’s location as a key gateway in East Africa through its ports and border points.