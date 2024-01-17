Notorious drug trafficker Scola Imbiti jailed for 15 years​

Notorious Nairobi drug trafficker Scola Namunyu Imbiti has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Nairobi court.

She was also ordered to pay a fine of Sh1 million, failing which she will serve an additional year in prison.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Following the hearing at the JKIA courts, Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku found the 50-year-old woman guilty of trafficking in cocaine.

On June 12, 2019, Scola was arrested in Nairobi on a drug run along Mombasa Road opposite Bellevue after she handed over a drug parcel containing 20.3 grammes of cocaine at South C Estate bus stop.

But this was not her first rodeo with drug busts.

On November 15, 2011, Scola and Bulgarian national Yulian Petrov Stankov were arrested at Mlolongo Way Bridge. They were travelling to Nairobi from Mombasa where they were allegedly involved in cloning Visa credit cards with two other Bulgarians who were also arrested at a residence in Kilifi County.

Milko Kostadinov and Ivan Petkov were arrested at the Kilifi residence where police recovered Sh2 million, 400 US dollars, 32 cloned ATM cards, an ATM accessory (slot) and two laptops.

According to sources, Scola travelled to Mombasa on the night of November 9, 2011.

During this period, the criminal gang withdrew money from various ATMs in Kilifi and Mombasa.

It is believed that Scola and Yulian were travelling to Nairobi to withdraw more money using the cloned cards.

Fled the country

The two Bulgarians arrested in Kilifi were eventually released on bail on October 11, 2011, after being charged with fraud and possession of counterfeit currency. They later fled the country under unclear circumstances.

On January 26, 2010, Scola was arrested at JKIA Cargo Centre with 21kg of heroin from Iran concealed in leather jackets.

The shipment had been sent to a consignee – Hilda Wangare Mwangi – the alias she was using at the time. She also used a non-existent address – 9263 Thika – to hide her identity. It was later discovered that the identity card did not exist, nor did the address.

However, the case, which was brought before Milimani Chief Magistrate Gilbert Mutembei, was dismissed.

On February 11, 2011, Scola was arrested again with Pamela Akinyi and Beatrice Odhiambo at Panera Guest House with 3.0153kg of cocaine.

A further 0.645kg of heroin was found in her house. While out on bond, Scola was suspected of continuing with illegal deals and corruptly setting up a protection ring made up of judicial and law enforcement officials. She won the case on March 2, 2012.

The magistrate based her decision on Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that "the court is not sure whether the person has committed the offence". The magistrate ruled that there was insufficient consistency in the evidence presented.

The verdict was read on her behalf by a new magistrate, and the prosecution was dissatisfied with the verdict.

On November 8, 2012, Scola was arrested with 758.9 grammes of heroin, which she had obtained from well-known deported Nigerian trafficker Anthony Chinedu, who was once married to Kenyan trafficker Joyce Akinyi Ochieng aka Joyce Deep West. Joyce is currently at Lang’ata Women's Prison.

The conclusion of Scola's drug trafficking case at the JKIA law courts has been heralded as a major victory against drug traffickers in Kenya who continue to profit from the vice at the expense of youths who have faced the scourge of drug addiction.