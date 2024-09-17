Family of 'abducted' MCA sues Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli

The family of a Wajir County Assembly Member Yusuf Hussein Ahmed, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday last week in Nairobi, has sued the Kenya police, seeking to have him produced in court forthwith.

Through his brother Abdikadir Abdullahi Ahmed, the family is seeking orders against the Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to produce the Della Ward MCA who is also the minority leader of the county assembly.

Mr Ahmed, accompanied by 35 MCAs, led by the speaker Abdilleh Yusuf, said that they were anxious as they don't know what befell their colleague since September 13, 2024.

In their case filed by lawyer Danstan Omari, the family and the entire county assembly are urging the court to exercise its discretion to compel acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli and DCI boss Mohammed Amin to ensure that the MCA is safe wherever he is.

In the case, the family says that the MCA hired a taxi driven by one Wambua Kioko from Halai Estate entrance on Muhoo Avenue in South C.

He was to ferry him to Pangani Estate.

Mr Kioko said he drove from Halai Estate towards Mombasa Road buy at Enterprise Road roundabout, a white Prado attempted to overtake him twice then slowed down.

"That suddenly a black Prado which seemed to be in communication with the white one overtook me and blocked the Faras taxi I was driving," Kioko said.

He said five people emerged from the black Prado armed with guns and approached his vehicle before ordering Yusuf to get out as they opened the doors.

"That four men forcefully got him out of my vehicle and bundled him into their black Prado," the driver told police.

The taxi driver said one of the abductors pointed a gun at his face ordered him to surrender everything in his possession.

He claimed they took away his cellphone, a charger, earphones and some documents before dashing back to the black Prado and sped off towards Lusaka Road leaving him stranded.

After recovering from shock, he proceeded to Industrial Area Police Station where he reported the incident.

The family said since Friday, in conjunction with 35 MCA's from Wajir County, they had visited all the police stations within Nairobi and have not seen him.

The family is now urging the High Court to order the IG and DCI to produce the suspect within 24 hours.

"Unless this court intervenes and compels DCI and IG to produce Ahmed in court the family will continue to live with anxiety and stress caused by his disappearance," said Ahmed.