The teen criminal gangs of Kitale

Described as young, armed and dangerous, they terrorise the residents of Kitale town - robbery, burglary and violence are their stock in trade.

Kitale's teenage gangs lead extravagant lifestyles and are feared by residents, most of whom live in housing estates that serve as their main hideouts, as they carry out retaliatory attacks on neighbours who report them to security agents.

Some of them operate under the disguise of boda boda workers but end up targeting unsuspecting locals, causing damage and looting property, especially at night.

An aerial view of part of the Tuwan informal settlement in Kitale town, which has been affected by insecurity caused by youth gangs. Photo credit: Evans Jaola | Nation

Some of the young criminals never live to enjoy the loot, having been killed in police operations, by rival gangs or lynched by the mob.

The sprawling Tuwan and Matisi estates on the outskirts of Kitale town are suspected of being the hideouts of the emerging teenage criminal gangs.

According to Children's Department statistics, there are more than 3,000 neglected minors in the county, most of whom are suspected of involvement in crime.

County Children Director Jonnah Maingi has taken issue with irresponsible parents who have left their children to engage in criminal activities and other anti-social activities.

"We have parents who don't know what their teenagers are doing or even where they are going. We have a problem of teenage pregnancies and other voices because of the increasing number of neglected and abandoned children," Mr Maingi noted.

Jane Gitonga, a resident of Mitume booster area, recounted her traumatic experience at the hands of the teenage criminal gangs she encountered while returning from her business in Kitale town.

"The boys armed with crude weapons stopped me on my way home and threatened to rape and kill me but I pleaded with them not to kill me. I gave them Sh40,000 from my business to spare me," she narrated her ordeal during a high-level security meeting chaired by County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi on Tuesday, August 27.

Local administrators including Nyumba Kumi and village elders revealed that there is a high use of illegal substances in Matisi and Tuwan area which is the main cause of insecurity in the area.

“There is a serious disconnect between chiefs and police officers in our area because chiefs arrest criminals but police officers have been the weak link to assist the suspects evade justice,” noted Samuel Mwaura.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi ordered the surrender of 27 suspected criminals including 6 secondary school students during a security meeting in the area. Photo credit: Evans Jaola | Nation

At the high level security meeting chaired by Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi on August 24, the government ordered 27 suspects accused of robbery with violence, including six students, to surrender to the police or face the full wrath of the law.

The administrator issued the orders following the high level security meeting in the affected areas where residents submitted names of the suspected criminals’ gangs.

"Some of them have criminal records from primary to secondary school, but I want to warn them to either surrender before we catch up with them," Mr Oyagi noted.

County Criminal Investigation Officer Paul Songok noted that sleuths are collecting intelligence on the trend of criminal activities including marking hotspots before dealing with the gangs.

Tuwan Member of County Assembly Francis Were blamed irresponsible parenting for the rise of criminal gangs in the area.

He accused some political leaders in the area of funding and supporting youths in crime for their own political gain.

“Some of these youths are being used by politicians to cause havoc even in public forums. We want action taken against such leaders,” noted Mr Were.

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi earlier this week warned youths in the area not to get involved in crime and instead engage in income-generating activities.

Mr Amisi blamed high unemployment and irresponsible leaders who only use the youth during elections and neglect their plight once in office.

“I have organised an empowerment program where I support youth to start businesses and engage in group projects to save them from drug abuse and crime.” Said Amisi last Sunday when he gave Sh1 million to several groups of youth from Matisi to start business projects.