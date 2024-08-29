Armed gang raids gold mine in deadly rivalry as police launch probe

Heavily armed individuals invaded a gold mining site owned by a private investor in Ramba village, Rarieda sub-county, and stole property worth an unknown amount.

Amlight Resources Limited Company was left counting its losses after the invasion. The suspects are also reported to have stolen and destroyed some property.

The company's director, Amos Baraza Mabonga, said on Wednesday, August 28 that he had received information that his site had been attacked by thugs.



The thugs were allegedly sent by his competitor, with whom they have had a long-running dispute over the mining site.

"This is not the first time my competitor has attacked and destroyed my property. I have lost property worth millions of shillings as a result of the unwarranted attacks. The first attack took place on January 25," said Mr Mabonga.



He called on the security authorities in the area to take up the matter and bring the alleged perpetrators to book.



"All this time, no action has been taken against him. When his thugs are arrested, he spends money to bail them out," he added.

The investor claims that the first time his property was invaded by the hired thugs, two people lost their lives.



"It is sad that as investors in this community, we are fighting instead of concentrating on improving the standards of our hosts," he said.



"The first time the hired thugs invaded the premises, two of my staff lost their lives. Sadly, no action was taken against them".



The investor wondered why his business continued to be attacked even after its operations were suspended by the courts.



He appealed for government assistance to protect his property and workers.



Some residents and some of the company's workers, led by Charles Otieno, protested the continued attacks and called for peaceful coexistence between the two investors.



They accused unnamed authorities of being compromised and appealed to the government to intervene to ensure that justice and order prevail.