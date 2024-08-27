Garissa gypsum miners decry losses after mines’ closure over insecurity

Miners of gypsum in Garissa County have decried huge losses following the closure of mines a year ago that left more than 200 people jobless.

Owners of more than 20 companies engaged in the artisanal business want the mines reopened saying they are each losing over Sh200,000 a month.

For a year now, gypsum mining has remained suspended after the government ordered closure of mining sites following an increase in cases of inter-clan conflicts.

At least twelve people had been killed in the mining sites and others injured in what the government said were land disputes fuelled by the search for gypsum.

The closure affected land allocation and demarcation by the Garissa county government.

While ordering the closure of the mining activities in August last year, North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno said the mining sector needed to be streamlined.

One year later, the residents are still waiting for the government to conclude security arrangements to allow mining to proceed.

Gypsum is a highly sought mineral widely used in the manufacture of wallboards used to cover walls and ceilings. It’s also used to make cement and plaster which is used in the construction industry as well as mixed into a patching compound for wallboard repair.

Over the weekend, Mr Mohamed Yarrow Ares led a group of locals from Balambala constituency in demanding for reopening of the mining sector.

“It is very unfortunate that we have continued to lose income and job opportunities following the closure. We are asking for resumption of the mining so that we can have income,” he said.

According to the group, the government unfairly closed the once lucrative business that fed the local population.

“We only depend on our livestock but gypsum was giving us an alternative source of income. We need it reopened so that our youths can have something to do as we earn a living from the same,” Mr Ares said.

While the government cited insecurity, the locals say things have since improved and now the communities live in harmony.

“Despite government linking insecurity to mining sites, it has been noted that there is no direct link between insecurity in Garissa urban areas and the mining sites in rural areas. The onus to provide security for life and property lies squarely with the government security machinery not on miners,” Mr Ares opined.

Also Read: State lifts ban on issuance of mining licenses

He added: “The government is an enabler of the business environment not a killer of businesses. It is now a year since the suspension yet the alleged security concerns are yet to be addressed by relevant government security machinery. How much more time is required to resolve this alleged insecurity issue that has lasted for more than a year?” he posed.

The locals called on the Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho to visit Garissa and find a lasting solution to the standoff.

“We want CS Joho to come and see for himself how gypsum has been important to the local community. We want the CS to investigate the alleged insecurity and mining because our investigations have shown all these are caused by illegal miners,” Mr Ares said.

“Reopening the sites is vital for revitalizing our economy, supporting our pastoralists and fostering sustainable development,” he added.

The locals accused a group of illegal miners for causing havoc in the sector leading to closure of the business.

Also Read: Miners flag permit approval as pain point for investors

Some senior politicians and government officers from Garissa County are also accused of frustrating the reopening of mining activities.

Mr Ares said, “We, the leaders of the Garissa community, appeal to the government to reconsider and lift the suspension. This appeal is driven by the critical need to restore economic opportunities for our pastoralist communities and rejuvenate the local economy”.

Access to water for livestock and agricultural needs is severely compromised without the infrastructure supported by mining activities such as water tanks for water reservation,” Mr Hassan Aliow, a resident, said.

The mining activities also contributed significantly to local and national tax revenues, funding critical public services and infrastructural projects.

“Gypsum was generating Sh8 million annually for the county government therefore the suspension has resulted in a loss of revenue, hindering development initiatives and socio-economic progress in our community,” Mr Aliow said, adding that the miners were ready to adhere to various environmental concerns raised including filling up of pits and rehabilitation of abandoned sites.

When reached for a comment, North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno said the process to streamline mining in the area was almost complete, adding that only those with valid licenses will be allowed to operate.

“The process, particularly in Garissa is underway and once completed we shall only allow those with valid licenses to go with the activities. We don’t want to go back to a situation we experienced in the past,” Mr Otieno said.

He said the Garissa County Commissioner office will be in charge of the process for smooth operations.