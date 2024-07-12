Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigns, says Ruto

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has resigned.

The resignation was announced by President William Ruto on Friday afternoon.

The head of state has appointed Mr Koome's deputy, Douglas Kanja, as acting IG, according to a statement by State House spokesman Hussein Mohammed.

Mr Kanja is the Deputy IG of the Kenya Police Service.

"(President) William Ruto has on this 12th day of July 2024 accepted the resignation of Eng. Japheth N. Koome as Inspector General of the National Police Service," said Mr Mohammed.

He continued: “Pending the nomination, parliamentary approval and appointment of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, the Head of State has, in accordance with Section 16 of the National Police Service Act, designated Mr. Douglas Kanja, CBS the Deputy-Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service as the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

Mr Koome's departure from the NPS comes on the heels of youth-led street protests in which at least 39 people lost their lives, mostly to police gunfire.

The protesters have been calling for his removal.

He has been IG since November 2022, when he replaced Hillary Mutyambai, who left the service after falling out with President Ruto during his campaign for the top job.

At the same time, the President reassigned Deputy Inspector General of Administration Noor Gabow, CBS, to the civil service.

At the same time, President Ruto has appointed Mr Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner General of Prisons.