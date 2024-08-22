All children must register for SHIF before schools re-open, Education PS orders

The Education Ministry wants all school-going children to register their details with the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) scheme before schools re-open next week.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said that learners are required to register as dependents of their parents in the new scheme — which is set to replace the present National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) -- before schools re-open for term three next week.

“Registration of Kenyans to the Social Health Insurance Fund commenced on July 1, 2024, as a key enabler towards the realisation of Universal Health Coverage...All school-going children are therefore required to register as dependents of their parents before school opening dates for third term 2024,” Dr Kipsang said in a circular to regional and County directors of Education dated August 16, 2024.

The new development offers a sigh of relief to thousands of learners who were left without health cover after the State ended the Sh4.5 billion schools’ insurance scheme EduAfya, leaving more than 3.4 million learners without a cover.

Following the abolition of the cover for school-going children, the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association urged government to ensure continuity of the programme that came to an end on December 31, 2023.

The students will now be covered under SHIF.

Under the scheme, all Kenyans aged above 18 will be required to make mandatory contributions to SHIF, with billions of shillings marked for financing Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The scheme will see Kenyan workers start paying 2.75 percent of their gross monthly pay to the SHIF from October 1, a move that will see contributions for top earners rise by more than eight times in an economy where the take-home of many salaried workers has shrunk due to the high cost of living.

Kenyans with no source of income will also be compelled to pay at least Sh300 every month to SHIF as the State targets a vast funding pool to finance UHC.

Section 47 of the SHIF requires that digitisation and processes be carried out using appropriate, reliable, secure, interoperable, verifiable, and responsive technology through an information system.

The processes and services include identification and registration of members, contributions to the Fund, empanelment of facilities, execution of contracts, notification, pre-authorisation, claims management and settlement of claims.