Counties: Pay us money owed by NHIF before transition to SHIF

Governors want the Ministry of Health to prioritise the payment of a Sh8 billion debt owed to county hospitals by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) before transitioning to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

They insist that clearing the arrears is crucial to avoiding financial instability in public health facilities already struggling with debt burdens.

Months after private hospitals nationwide withdrew services for NHIF cardholders due to another debt, only public county hospitals continue to accept NHIF cards. This has forced Kenyans from low-income households to flock to public hospitals for health services.

However, governors warn that delayed debt clearance by NHIF will lead to further suffering for poor Kenyans dependent on these services.

Nairobi and Nakuru counties are among those owed significant amounts by NHIF, with Nairobi owed at least Sh2.1 billion and Nakuru Sh540 million by NHIF and Linda Mama.

"As we transition to SHIF, we do not want to see a situation where the Sh8 billion becomes a pending bill for the public facilities. We want the facilities whose debts have not been paid be settled by NHIF. That is the only way we are going to transition to SHIF without any debt owed to county facilities," Council of Governors Health Committee Chairman Muthomi Njuki said on Tuesday.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said: “Non-payment is putting a terrible strain on our hospitals and could soon paralyse operations. We urge the Ministry of Health to prioritise the debt...In Nakuru, for instance, we are overseeing many deliveries but are carrying the burden because we are not getting any reimbursements."

The Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors (CoG), chaired by Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru, have in the past months met to address outstanding issues amid the transition to SHIF.

The meetings focused on critical aspects of the transition including the debt issue. The MoH and county governments also agreed to conduct a public campaign on the roll-out of member registration to the SHIF. Further, the two parties shall have continuous engagement to ensure effective implementation of Universal Health Coverage.

They also agreed that the Ministry of Health will use the system and data that already exist under the defunct NHIF as they roll out SHIF.

Shelved planned rollout

On June 29, the government shelved the planned roll-out of the much-awaited health benefits under the social health insurance until October. The roll-out was expected to take place on July 1.

The postponement followed delays occasioned mainly by the a ICT system meant to support the new health regime, according to Ministry of Health authorities.