New sheriff in town: Nyong'o whips ODM members to back Ruto government 

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Prof Anyang' Nyong'o wants party members to rally behind President William Ruto's inclusive government amid reports of divisions in the party over the deal.

Prof Nyong'o, who was last week appointed interim ODM party leader by the party's Central Management Committee (CMC), has hit the ground running, signalling that the party is committed to a "national democratic and developmental state".

President Ruto on Tuesday chaired the first broad-based Cabinet comprising former ODM officials appointed to various ministries.

The high-profile former ODM officials include former deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, former ODM national chairman John Mbadi and former secretary for political affairs Opiyo Wandayi, as well as former member of the party's electoral commission Beatrice Askul.

In an interview with Prof Nyong'o on the party's position on joining forces with the government, the Kisumu governor said ODM is committed to "one indivisible nation".

"ODM is committed to the formation of a national democratic and developmental state for Kenya's social transformation where equity and social progress are guaranteed," Prof Nyong'o told the Nation.

The party made the move after popular protests fuelled by punitive taxes that had been proposed in the Finance Bill.

The formation of the broad-based cabinet that has co-opted ODM leaders, coupled with President Ruto's campaigns for former party leader Raila Odinga's quest for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), has left party members in a state of dilemma over whether to support the government or remain with the people in the struggle.

This has led to factionalism, with senior officials appearing to be divided even as they present a united front in public.

There are simmering disquiet in the opposition party, with camps emerging to either support or oppose the broad-based government, while several other leaders have chosen to sit on the fence.

This explains why some party MPs skipped a meeting with President Ruto at State House in Nairobi last week, fearing a possible backlash.

Among the party bigwigs leading the group that has embraced the broad-based administration are Mr Odinga's elder brother and Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who is also the party's Director of Elections, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Deputy National Chairperson Simba Arati, National Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Nairobi Chairman George Aladwa.

On the other hand, long-serving ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, Mr Odinga's younger sister and ODM deputy organising secretary Ruth Odinga, outspoken Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya governor James Orengo, deputy organising secretary for foreign affairs Caleb Amisi and Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera are said to be cautious about their relationship with the government.

But Prof Nyong'o defended the inclusion of some of their members in the cabinet, saying the move was aimed at uniting the country.

"By having some of our leaders in the UDA cabinet, we want them to broaden the vision of this government to see Kenya as one indivisible nation whose future can only be guaranteed through the building of a national democratic and developmental state," the party leader said.

Dr Oginga and Mr Mohamed have gone further, hinting at a possible future alliance with President Ruto.

Dr Oginga says nothing would stop them from working with the Head of State if he delivers on his promises.

The Siaya senator said his brother has since embraced President Ruto, adding that they are ready to pay his political debt from 2007 when the head of state supported Mr Odinga's presidential bid.

Mr Mohamed urged the head of state to ensure that Mr Odinga wins the AUC chairmanship.

"Raila's AU bid is very important to us. We have seen a great start with the EAC presidents around.

"If we secure that post, mambo itakuwa matatu na hiyo matatu tutatangaza siku ingine (We will only have three issues and we will declare them at the appropriate time)," Mr Mohamed added.

Mr Bosire said he would stick with Mr Odinga, adding that he had explained that "given what has been happening in the country recently, there is a need to donate some of our members to help stabilise the country".

"That is the position and it is an open secret that we have no agreement with Kenya Kwanza at the moment," said Mr Bosire.

Mr Sifuna, however, maintains that ODM remains an opposition party that runs both the National Assembly and the Senate as a minority party.

"There have been efforts by some people to push us into government but we are in opposition and we will continue to play our role in that capacity.

"The excitement about government will die down," argues Mr Sifuna.

He has even condemned the recent thanksgiving ceremonies organised by their former members who have been appointed to Cabinet, insisting that they will continue to hold them to account.

Mr Sifuna has also not shied away from challenging President Ruto.

Last week, following the planned meeting between the President and ODM leaders in Nairobi, Mr Sifuna described the invitation as ill-motivated and aimed at blurring the envisaged separation of powers between the executive and the legislature.

He said President Ruto, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, had no authority to summon ODM MPs.

"Firstly, the President has no power to summon ODM members. Secondly, as a legislator, I find it repugnant to the doctrine of separation of powers for a President to summon us to State House," said Mr Sifuna.

"I found the invitation extremely disrespectful and ill-motivated to further nefarious political ends," he added.

But State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed denied claims that President Ruto invited ODM MPs to the meeting, leading to an altercation with Mr Sifuna on X.

"State House communicates or invites MPs or any other individual or group through official channels," Mr Mohamed said.

For his part, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has openly declared that he will not support the Ruto government.

"My decision is with the people. I will not support this defunct government no matter the consequences," he said.

Mr Orengo had also vehemently opposed plans by the ODM to join forces with President Ruto's administration, which he accused of atrocities against young protesters.

He opposed plans for dialogue with the government, but now appears to have made a U-turn.

"Ruto's invitation is a poisoned chalice. Ruto knows where the people of Kenya want him to go. To talk to Ruto is to ensure his survival. Ruto is the one who will win because he will be in power until 2027," Mr Orengo said ahead of the formation of the broad-based government.

Political analyst Dismas Mokua argues that any member of the ODM leadership who feels that the broad-based government will undermine their fighting credentials has several options, including defection.

"Such members have three options: raise such issues internally, proactively hold ODM members in the executive accountable or consider defecting. There is nothing stopping ODM MPs from using parliamentary instruments and procedures to hold their members in the executive accountable to buttress their struggle credentials," Mr Mokua told the Nation.

He added that ODM members who feel stifled by Mr Odinga's decisions must examine their options and avoid "grasping at straws".

But Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga said she could not be forced to support the broad-based government, which she said had lost public favour.

"Some people have talked about a mixed government; I don't think there is a government as mixed as the Kenya Kwanza administration. As for me, I will remain with the people," she told the Nation.

Ms Odinga indicated that party members needed to reflect on their association with the government.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi insisted that the ODM party would remain in opposition.

"The party leader was very clear that because of what happened after the Gen Z demos, there was need to restructure the government in terms of donating people with expertise. That's what ODM has donated. Otherwise, we are in opposition and still in a minority position," Mr Amisi said.

He maintained that they would continue to oppose unpopular policies of the Kenya Kwanza government, including the Adani deal to acquire Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"A number of MPs, especially from Nyanza, used to speak as if they were part of the government. Perhaps it's because the region has won some critical seats it has never held before.

However, this is normal but it does not mean that we are in government because there is no formal agreement between UDA and ODM," said the Saboti MP.