Governor Nyong’o takes over ODM party leadership

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has designated Kisumu Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o as its leader following the exit of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is focusing on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship campaigns.

On Wednesday, the party’s Central Management Committee (CMC), chaired by Mr Odinga, designated Prof Nyong’o, who is the pioneer ODM Secretary General, to steer the party as Mr Odinga concentrates on the AUC campaigns.

“…in light of the grueling campaign schedule by our Party Leader and the need for him to focus on this, he has designated H.E Peter Anyang Nyong’o, the Governor Kisumu, to Chair any and such meetings of the Central Committee that may become necessary during periods of his absence,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna announced after the meeting held at a Nairobi Hotel.

Prof Nyong’o was among five candidates whose names had been flouted to steer the party in Mr Odinga’s absence.

Others were Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) – who is also the ODM National Chairperson, Simba Arati (Kisii) – the ODM co-deputy party leader as well as Nairobi senator Mr Sifuna.

An ODM official told Nation after the meeting that Prof Nyong’o secured the post “due to his experience in the party and immense loyalty since its inception in 2005.”

“As the pioneer Secretary General, Prof Nyong’o has the institutional memory of the party and we are confident he will steer it to success,” the official said.

Prof Nyong'o was among the founding members of the ODM, which was formed by individuals opposing the proposed constitution in the 2005 referendum.

It later grew into a political movement and party and registered in 2007.

Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga congratulates Prof Anyang Nyong'o after being sworn in Kisumu Governor at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on August 25,2022.



Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

As one of the senior leaders in the party, Prof Nyong’o is celebrated for helping shape its policies and strategies.

The Kisumu Governor has been a close ally of Mr Odinga, serving as a trusted advisor during several presidential campaigns and had even been designated the same party leadership role in 2014 when the former Prime Minister went for a Month-long visit to the United States of America (USA).

As a scholar and a political theorist, he contributed to developing ODM's ideological stance and election manifestos, aligning the party with social democratic principles.

“He has remained an advocate for social democracy, which is ODM's guiding political ideology. He has had an extensive and impactful role within the ODM, contributing as a founding member, a party leader, a strategist, and a regional leader. His political career within ODM reflects his dedication to the party’s growth and its central mission in Kenyan politics.”

An ODM insider disclosed that Prof Nyong’o secured the position since “there was a strong feeling that he would bring people together instead of scattering them.”

“Nyong’o was seen to have time compared to others being an outgoing governor. The decision was arrived at Wednesday morning,” the source said.

Prof Nyong’o lauded the party for entrusting him with the responsibility.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and the ODM Party Central Management Committee for entrusting me with the responsibility of Acting Party Leader. I deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me to oversee the party while Baba attends to his international duties,” the Kisumu Governor said.

To the entire ODM family across the country, “I assure you that we will continue to follow Baba's path as we elevate our great party to even greater heights. Chama iko imara! (the party remains solid).”

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili said that Prof Nyong’o as a founding figure and the Party’s first Secretary General, his “unwavering dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in shaping ODM into the formidable force it is today.”

“I am confident that under your leadership, ODM will reach even greater heights, following in the footsteps of The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, and continue to champion the ideals of democracy, justice, and equality for all Kenyans,” said Dr Owili.

The CMC meeting also directed the party’s National Elections Coordination Committee (NECC) to prepare to hold the postponed grassroots elections in November.

It also resolved to summon Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Assembly Speaker and former Majority leader for allegations of “frustrating the designated majority leader Geoffrey Ondiro.”

“The party received complaints of wrangling within its ranks in Kilifi County. Two deputy Party Leaders, Hon Simba Arati and Hon. Godfrey Osotsi have been tasked to hold an urgent meeting with all stakeholders in Kilifi to resolve this matter. They shall be joined by the National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Abdisalan.”