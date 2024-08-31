ODM’s strange opposition in government script: Running with the hare and hunting with the hounds?

Raila Odinga’s ODM may be the party designated to lead the opposition Azimio la Umoja coalition but to its critics, recent close political proximity to President William Ruto’s UDA robs it of legitimacy.

The President’s tour of Nyanza and talk of an impending coalition have renewed pressure on the Orange party on top of the appointment of four key party officials into President Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet and government support of Mr Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission chair.

It does not seem to matter that the four party officials resigned their positions while Mr Odinga has denied having any formal agreement with UDA or the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

To those steeped in idioms, ODM is running with the hare and hunting with the hounds or speaking out of both sides of the mouth—a script that has thrown the country’s political matrix into a wild spin.

From playing a formidable opposition in the August House, the action by Mr Odinga’s party to enter into President Ruto’s broad-based government seems to have rattled the leadership of Azimio Coalition.

'Remains the same'

While some have termed the move by key opposition leaders who joined President Ruto’s Cabinet as “suicidal”, the party has reiterated that nothing has changed in their quest to hold the Kenya Kwanza government accountable.

Already, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared himself the next opposition leader, following the co-option of key allies of Mr Odinga into government, and the unveiling of the official State-backed campaign by the former prime minister for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson’s post.

Both these events, Mr Musyoka argues, disqualifies Mr Odinga—or indeed his party, ODM—from leading the coalition.

Mr Musyoka is backed in his bid by Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) boss Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who have all insisted that it was time for Mr Odinga to relinquish the Azimio leadership role, and for ODM to cede roles meant for the opposition in Parliament.

Top from left: ODM leaders Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Raila Odinga and Wycliffe Oparanya. Bottom from left: Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita and Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

President Ruto named to his Cabinet ODM deputy party leaders Ali Hassan Joho (Mining) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives Development), party chairman John Mbadi (National Treasury), National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and member, National Elections Board Beatrice Askul Moe (East African Community). They have all had to resign from their roles to take up the CS post.

But for ODM, which has already named Junet Mohamed as Minority Leader, Millie Odhiambo as Minority Whip, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi as Public Accounts Committee chairman—positions meant for the minority side, or the opposition as was previously known—all has gone like normal, with the outfit insisting the five now in government does not change the fact that they were still an opposition outfit.

Still on course

ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga maintained that the party has not relinquished its role in fighting for the voiceless Kenyans as she refuted claims that the opposition will be silenced.

“ODM remains part of the Azimio Coalition which is the minority coalition and will continue to oversight the executive despite some of our members joining the executive,” Ms Wanga told Nation.

Kenya being a presidential system of government, Governor Wanga argued that the entire legislature is mandated by the Constitution to keep the government in check.

“It is not only upon ODM legislators to keep the government in check. All MPs must work across the political divide and be ready to criticize the government whenever it violates the constitution,” the Homa Bay governor said.

As a party, said Ms Wanga, she maintained that they (ODM) will, among others, continue to stand and seek justice for anti-government protesters who were killed and injured.

Owing to the new political dalliance, Ms Wanga did not however respond to whether ODM intends to withdraw the case challenging the privatization of privatization of 11 state corporations, which is still active in court.

Reading from the same script, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah defended ODM’s position, saying there is no opposition but a minority party under the 2010 Constitution.

“So nothing changes and minority side members will execute their roles the same way the Kenya Kwanza members will execute their oversight role as MPs,” said the Kikuyu lawmaker.

He expressed support for the broad-based government, saying it has the potential of transforming the economy of the country.

He pointed out that legislators can effectively play their roles of holding the executive to account through the house watchdog committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Public Investments Committee (PIC), which are chaired by ODM members.

“The role of MPs is not to audit anyone but they simply review the audit reports of the Auditor General in their oversight role,” he responded on allegation that ODM members may find it awkward holding to account former party bigwigs appointed as Cabinet Secretaries. Even in the two committees, minority side just have chairmanship and majority of one member,” added Mr Ichung’wah.

President Ruto, while defending his decision to craft a broad-based government said that the move was meant to “turbocharge” the country’s development and bring the country together.

“I want to tell fellow leaders that this is not the time for us to be disunited, to think about selfish interests or our political formations. This is the time to think about Kenya,” he said during his recent visit to Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Ms Wanga who noted that ODM agreed to release the individuals in their capacities affirmed that their members in both the National Assembly and the Senate will remain steadfast in their role to seek accountability from government.

“The committees of PIC and PAC will continue to perform their roles undeterred and with fidelity to the law,” she said, adding that ODM and President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration have no agreement that makes them partners.

However, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has termed the ODM move to join the crisis-hit government as bizarre.

“It is only ODM members who can talk about their action but I would personally not advise my party to join forces with President Ruto’s sinking administration,” said the Senate Deputy Minority Leader.

“For the record, Wiper is not in government and we do not want to confuse our supporters,” added Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s key ally.

With ODM leader Mr Odinga’s declaration that he is ready to take a break from Kenyan politics and focus on his campaigns for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni called on him to exit the opposition.

“Raila has said he is going to the African Union. He cannot go with the opposition. It is only fair that he allows us to reorganize the coalition,” said the former Ndaragwa MP.

He pointed out that Mr Odinga’s move of donating his people to President Ruto is meant to help him remain in power in 2027.

The wide rift in the coalition chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta was forced to call off Monday last week’s meeting after Mr Odinga and his ODM brigade gave it a wide berth over allegations of not being involved.

Instead, the party led by Mrs Wanga called a separate press conference and cautioned against any move to oust Mr Odinga from the coalition leadership.