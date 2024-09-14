How Meru politician’s peace mission over land feud ended in double murder horror

On September 12, Meru businessman and politician Morris Kimathi was in high spirits as he embarked on a mission to resolve a longstanding land dispute in the volatile Kiruju area in Kiengu, Meru County.

Little did the man popularly known as “Mwonyo” know that his was a deadly mission.

Accompanied by Malaene area administrative manager Robert Mwithalie, Kimathi set out for the meeting to seek an amicable solution with individuals who he had accused of settling on his land.

However, the planned meeting did not take place as the two were killed after being shot with poisoned arrows and hacked with machetes.

Mwithalie is said to have been shot several times, hacked and the wounds smeared with poison.

Kiengu Deputy County Commissioner Laura Kedode said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the murders.

“While we cannot pre-empt the investigations, the area has had historical land issues. The government will not stop at anything until the suspects are arrested and charged,” Ms Kedode said.

For years, ownership of the fertile land in Kawiru location bordering Meru National Park to the west has been disputed with legally known owners unable to access it after invasion by people describing themselves as squatters.

Having recently secured a title deed for his six acres of land in the area, Kimathi had reportedly struck a deal with the squatters to resolve their dispute amicably.

“Mwonyo (Kimathi) had six acres of land and received his title deed recently. He then called those who have been living on the land and requested for talks. He had offered to give them two acres of his land,” said Mr Salesio Thuranira, a friend to the deceased and human rights activist.

He added: “To ensure the deal is recognised, he called the area chief who assigned him an area manager for the negotiations."

Immediately the two arrived, they were ambushed by a gang armed with bows and arrows, and machetes.

According to Malaene assistant chief Joel Gitonga, Kimathi was shot with arrows but managed to drive away from the scene. He would die a painful death minutes later.

However, the area manager could not escape immediately. He was surrounded at the scene and hacked with machetes before escaping.

“Kimathi drove away but due to the effect of the poison, he lost control and hit a house at Kiutine market and died. The area manager died along the road while escaping from his assailants,” Mr Gitonga said.

The assistant chief said the disputes started in 2007 when the squatters settled in the area.

According to residents, the disputes in the area have intensified over the years after many landowners fled following death threats issued by those occupying their property

Mr Mbui Muceke said trouble started when a group of people settled in the land located near Meru National Park after it was demarcated.

“We have been trying to access our land but they threaten and chase us away. It is painful that we have lost a prominent businessman and an area manager because of lawlessness,” Mr Muceke said.

Doreen Kawira, a resident, said she had abandoned three parcels of land inherited from her father, due to fear of being attacked.

“He was a very passionate area manager. We urge the government to intervene and resolve land disputes,” she said.

Beatrice Kainyu, a resident, said the area manager died on the Kiengu-Meru National Park road as he escaped from the assailants.

“We have land at Kiruju but we cannot set foot there because of death threats. The government should ensure we have access to our land. Let them kick out the armed land grabbers,” Ms Kainyu said

Ms Sabina Gitura said a number of people have been killed or injured due to the land conflicts in the area.

“Security should be enhanced because another person was killed last month. We are living in fear and cannot make use of our land,” she said.