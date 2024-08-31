Tragedy as man goes berserk, hacks four neighbours to death, lynched

Five people died at Kilera village, Igembe North, Meru after a man indiscriminately hacked four neighbours to death before he was lynched by angry residents in a bizarre attack.

The afternoon tragic incident happened some 10 kilometres away from Laare Town when the four who had gone to tend their farms in the area encountered the assailant identified as Jeremiah Kabuora on the road.

Igembe North Police Commander Mark Bitok said four of the victims succumbed to deep machete cuts while the assailant was beaten to death.

"We received reports of the attack at around 1pm. Police officers rushed to the scene and found five dead. The bodies have been removed to Nyambene Level Four hospital," Mr Bitok said.

He said investigations have been launched into the murderous attack while warning locals against taking the law into their hands.

Residents who spoke to the media said the man has had a violent past.

"His father could not go to the farm where the assailant lived because he was violent. We suspect he was mentally challenged," a resident said.

However, Ntunene location Chief Murungi Matundu, the assailant has been living a normal life contrary to reports that he was mentally challenged.