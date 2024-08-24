Ruto now hints at possible deal with ODM ahead of 2027

President William Ruto's ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have signalled plans for a possible merger, or coalition, ahead of the 2027 elections after key opposition leaders were appointed into the Kenya Kwanza cabinet.

Leaders drawn from the two parties who spoke during the thanksgiving ceremony of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, which was attended by President Ruto, promised to join forces for the sake of the country.

ODM deputy party leaders Mr Oparanya and Mr Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), party chairman John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and party national elections board member Beatrice Asukul Moe (East African Community) were co-opted to Dr Ruto’s Cabinet.

The officials subsequently resigned from their party positions.

On Saturday, President Ruto said the broad-based government formed between Kenya Kwanza and ODM was not a short term venture.

He said the manifestos of the two political formations have similar clauses that it would be easier for the two factions to join hands.

"Some of the common clauses in Kenya Kwanza's manifesto and that of ODM include the Universal Health Coverage, Housing programme, Small and Medium Enterprises Development among others," said President Ruto.

He said UDA and ODM are one and the same considering that that he served as the ODM deputy party leader and he therefore understands a lot about the Orange party.

"I thank my brother Raila Odinga for accepting to work with me. We want to work together and bring the country's interest forward. There comes a time when the prosperity, transformation and unity of the country comes first," he said.

ODM deputy party leader Simba Arati said they will want to work together with President Ruto going forward to stabilise the country.

He challenged the four ODM leaders who were appointed to serve in Ruto's cabinet to deliver in their dockets so that by the next election they will have a strong team.

"Going forward we want to walk together as Kenyans and build our nation. Even though we don't have an agreement with Kenya Kwanza, we have donated our senior leaders to help President Ruto and we shall see if we shall move together in 2027. We want going forward to join together and move in unity," said Mr Arati.

He said Western and Nyanza regions were strategising to take over the presidency from President Ruto after the expiry of his term.

"Central region has had its taste of the presidency and its time they give us a chance. Kisii, Luos and Luhya will stand to be counted," he added.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said that in 2007 when the country was burning following the post-election violence, Kenyans had to come together before the government gained stability.

"I am sure that with this new trajectory, Kenya can go to a better place,” said Mr Orengo.

He praised Dr Ruto for picking leaders from ODM without forcing it to fold and join government before making the big decision.

More calls to bring the two parties together were echoed by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma who applauded President Ruto's decision to include ODM members into his cabinet.

"Going forward, if things work out well, we shall unite with President Ruto and move forward," said Mr Otuoma.

Energy Cabinet Secretary and former National Assembly Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi said when the people from Nyanza say yes, they mean it.

"President Ruto has opened a new chapter in the leadership of Kenya. He has put leaders from the opposition into his government and this is not something to take lightly. I thank you for starting the journey of bringing Kenyans together," he said.

Mr Oparanya revealed his prolonged friendship with the President that has culminated into his appointment in the Kenya Kwanza cabinet.

"We have been talking but sometimes the network failed to connect. Eventually, our network has connected and I will work for you faithfully," Mr Oparanya said.

A section of ODM leaders apologised to Dr Ruto following insults and remarks they lashed at him during the 2022 election campaigns.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said many remarks he made against Dr Ruto were campaign statements and now that things had changed "I apologise for all that I said against you".

He also called on Kenya Kwanza leaders to apologise for the many names they called Mr Odinga.

He said the broad-based government between President Ruto and Raila Odinga was a good arrangement that will open development across the country.

The Suna East MP, however, maintained that there was no coalition between ODM and UDA.

"ODM is not in coalition with UDA, it is just people meeting and others being given a job. It is like come-we-stay. Some people have joined the government just like that while some of us have been left behind to oversight and we shall continue," he said.

ODM deputy leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi noted that ODM will remain as the minority party in the national assembly but support President Ruto.

"We shall support the President when he works well and correct him when he goes astray. Our intention is to have a credible government that will serve Kenyans satisfactorily," said Mr Osotsi.

President Ruto accepted apologies from the ODM leaders saying he is used to insults and ridicule.

"Some of us are used to insults but forgiveness is paramount because we have to live together as a nation. By walking together, we shall reach our desired destination," he said.

He promised to strengthen Raila Odinga's African Union Commission chairmanship bid saying it will give Kenya a big name on the continent.

"The AU bid is not about an individual but for the great nation of Kenya. We have to position ourselves appropriately to deliver the seat to Kenyans," he said