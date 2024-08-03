Which way Azimio? New plan to kick out Raila Odinga gains momentum

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition partners are now plotting to replace opposition chief Raila Odinga as its leader after his key ODM allies were nominated to join President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Top officials of the opposition coalition have called for a radical re-organisation of its leadership in a move seen to target Mr Odinga, who is also running for African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in an election scheduled for next February.

The officials have since asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta – who is the coalition’s chairperson – to convene an urgent meeting to effect changes in the coalition's leadership.

The push for leadership change is being spearheaded by Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Munya of Party of National Unity (PNU), DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

But Siaya Governor James Orengo, an Odinga ally has thrown a spanner in the works. To him, being the superior party in terms of the number of elected leaders, the position of Azimio leader is a preserve of ODM party.

He says should Mr Odinga win the AUC seat, a replacement for his current position must come from the Orange Democratic Movement.

According to Mr Orengo, the leadership of the coalition after the exit of Mr Odinga will be determined by the strength of one’s party within the outfit.

This cast a shadow on the possibility of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka automatically taking over the seat after Mr Odinga’s exit.

Speaking at the anniversary service of his nephew, who is named after him, at Sifuyo in West Ugenya, the county chief said that is the determinant of who will lead the opposition coalition.

“The next Azimio party leader is subject to discussion; however, it must reflect the strength of the party within the outfit. That is not only in the standing orders but also in the Azimio instruments. The ODM party is, by far, a major stakeholder in the coalition,” said the county boss.

“The rules and the standing orders at the national assembly and the senate, nominations in terms of seats of both the houses depend on the strength of the political parties within the coalition. The same rules apply as lawyers would say ‘mutatis mutandis’ which means what is applied in the senate and the national assembly prevails in the manner in which individual member parties belonging to a coalition are given seats,” said Mr Orengo.

He claimed that the positions in the national assembly that were occupied by Ugunja lawmaker Opiyo Wandayi, now nominated as Energy Cabinet Secretary and John Mbadi (Treasury) were seats designated for the Orange party and as such it is prudent for them to be retained within the outfit.

“Nothing has changed in the national assembly leadership. Those appointed to replace them in those positions are also from ODM,” he added.

This statement by the Siaya governor, who is among those in Mr Odinga’s kitchen cabinet, may stretch the relationship between ODM and the other political parties with the coalition.

The decision to have a national convention with the ruling party seemed to have angered the other parties within the opposition outfit and further pushed Ms Martha Karua of Narc Kenya to express desire to get out of the coalition terming her stay as “untenable”.

The decision was communicated in a letter addressed to the Azimio coalition secretary-general by Narc Kenya acting secretary-general Asha Bashir.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” she said in the letter.

“As NARC Kenya, by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” the letter stated further.

They are also planning for a retreat to discuss minority leadership in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, however, said ODM was not aware of the planned retreat. Mr Sifuna told Sunday Nation that the party was only aware of an Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting scheduled for next week.

“The coalition is planning an Azimio PG. That is the one we are aware of,” said Mr Sifuna.

ODM, which is the biggest party in the coalition, is occupying a majority of the seats courtesy of their numbers in both Houses.

Mr Kioni told Sunday Nation that they cannot allow Mr Odinga to carry the Azimio coalition into government. He also revealed that Mr Odinga had told them of his intention to resign as the party leader of Azimio so as to focus on his AUC bid.

“Raila has said he is going to the African Union, he cannot go with the opposition. He has also taken his people to government, but he cannot take the opposition to government,” said Mr Kioni.

“If you are in government, you cannot continue being in the opposition. He (Raila) can’t be the leader of the opposition and at the same time a leader in government. It is only fair that he allows us to reorganise the coalition. Donating his people to Ruto is only meant to help Ruto remain in power,” said Mr Kioni.

Other than Mr Wandayi and Mr Mbadi, President Ruto also nominated Mr Odinga’s two deputies – Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs) to join his Cabinet upon approval by Parliament. Mr Wandayi has been the Minority leader and Mr Mbadi ODM chairman and Nominated MP.

Mr Wamalwa said Mr Odinga’s AUC bid meant he would not be available for local politics, therefore, it was only fair for the coalition to review its leadership going forward.

“We will hold a formal meeting to address the current situation in our coalition. With one of our partners joining government while remaining in the opposition, and with Raila now cleared to run for the AUC chairmanship, changes to the coalition’s leadership are inevitable,” Mr Wamalwa said. He revealed that plans were already under way.

Separately, Mr Munya said the changes in the party should be effected in the next 14 days.