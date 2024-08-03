Raila new centre of power as ‘tourists’ flock to office, home

Standing opposite the offices of the Kenya Tourism Board in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, Capitol Hill Square has roared back to life.

Whereas the former office handles wildlife, conferences and other forms of tourism, the latter is making a name for a new phenomenon — political tourism.

For many years now, the building has hosted the offices of Azimio leader Raila Odinga. High-profile “political tourists” have often visited Capitol Hill and had photos posted about their visits.

On Friday, a visit by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo to Capitol Hill, and photos of him and Mr Odinga that were subsequently shared, drew fresh attention to the building that has see-through lifts.

“PS Treasury Chris Kiptoo visited me at Capitol Hill Square. We discussed key issue affecting the economy,” Mr Odinga posted on his social media handles Friday.

ODM leader Raila Odinga hosts Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo at Capitol Hill Square. Photo credit: Pool

While on a lift heading to Mr Odinga’s office, a person can see how far he or she is being elevated, thanks to the glass walls. It is metaphorical of the ODM leader himself. By accessing him at Capitol Hill, the clear message is that one is now as close to power as it gets — and the photo evidence is put out there for all to see.

The Saturday Nation understands that Mr Odinga, right after being given slots inPresident William Ruto’s Cabinet, could also land a number of principal secretary slots and the jostling has begun for those who want to curry favour with Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto.

The high traffic is not just at the Capitol Hill Square office, his Karen home is even busier as people realign themselves with the new order. His handlers told us that the development is only akin to when Mr Odinga was Prime Minister or during his rapprochement with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The irony a few months ago, is that someone like Dr Kiptoo would have been sacked instantly if he dared set foot in Mr Odinga’s office. And that is how fast our country’s political landscape changes. Mr Odinga lost to President Ruto in the last elections.

By his lips, Mr Odinga maintains that he is not in government. Even during the Handshake era of 2018 to 2022, he insisted on many occasions that he was not in President Kenyatta’s circle of power.

However, his right hand tells a different story. Through the handshakes it makes in front of cameras inside or outside the building, it speaks of a man who wields influence that the lips are downplaying.

Political realignment

In Kenya’s corridors of power, a realignment is happening. With a perceived fallout between Dr Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, the growing notion is that anyone is now safe when seen to be identifying with Mr Odinga.

As such, it is apparent that if State House is the House on the Hill, then Capitol Hill is the launching pad to the State House, if not the alternative hill — they’re all houses on the hill, after all.

In his explanation, Mr Odinga’s spokesman Denis Onyango attributes the development to a cocktail of issues converging and bringing people to Mr Odinga. He said these issues have happened almost at the same time given the many hats he wears currently.

“There are ODM issues, people lobbying for positions that have fallen vacant and even those that have already been filled following recent departures by a few officials. There are those curious to understand directly from him, the recent political developments.

“Then there are those coming to offer support and ideas for his pursuit of AU Commission chair after he formally submitted his application last week. Some think he is a senior government official and can help with their issues with the government.

"In reality he is not. Then there are personal friends dropping in to check on him and to catch up, he has been away and is set to be away for a while. It is a mix of issues and expectations,” Mr Onyango said.

The main ingredient of this notion is the fact that Mr Odinga, or at least his allies, have been brought on board to stabilise a wobbling government whose existence was under threat by the youth-led protests.

Mr Philip Etale, the ODM Director of Communications, on the other hand is of the view that Mr Odinga’s likable nature draws people to him. “Raila is a national leader. He embodies unity and everyone feels safe being closer to him,” he said.

Déjà vu

It is a case of history repeating itself. Some of the photos of Mr Odinga inside Capitol Hill during the Handshake era include those of him with Dr Alfred Mutua (July 2019), Mr Mike Sonko (April 2018), Ms Anne Waiguru (December 2019), Mr Joshua Kutuny and Mr Zedekiah Kiprop (September 2020).

Others were Mr Peter Munya and Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (August 2019), Ms Charity Ngilu (April 2019), Mr Alex Tolgos (August 2020), Ms Nancy Macharia (January 2019), Former US Ambassador Robert Godec (June 2018), the late Joe Nyagah (November 2018), Mr Hassan Joho and Speaker Amason Kingi (March 2019), among others.

From comments made on social media, the beige coat and glassy exoskeleton of Capitol Hill Square might as well be symbols of a giant laundry machine, where beleaguered personalities appear and suddenly they are out of the line of fire from the opposition.

On X, replies to Mr Odinga’s post about Dr Kiptoo’s visit offered insights into what Kenyans make of such visits.

PS Treasury Chris Kiptoo visited me at Capitol Hill Square. We discussed key issues affecting the economy. pic.twitter.com/Rr5jX2TxDW — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 2, 2024

“Sanitiser 101!” wrote Cornelius Ronoh.

Kelvin Kiptoo posed: “Is government in opposition or opposition in government?”

“Government officials are now reporting to Capitol Hill for Raila’s advice on how to manage the economy,” wrote Mallo Fredrick.

Asked Sammy Wasike: “How can you discuss the economy and you said you’re not in government?”