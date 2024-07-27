Raila Odinga reveals why President Ruto named ODM men in Cabinet

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said on Saturday (27 July) that he had given his blessing to President William Ruto's nomination of four senior party officials to the Cabinet, but insisted that the party was still in opposition.

Mr Odinga called for structured dialogue and a return to the Bomas talks that produced a new Constitution but was mutilated by MPs in Naivasha.

The four nominees are National Orange Democratic Movement Party Chairman and nominated MP John Mbadi (National Treasury and Economic Planning), ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) as well as National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

“We have released the four officials to work with the government. Let it be known that we don’t have an agreement with the government on anything. If they will help the government in running the country then we cannot stop them,” said Mr Odinga.

He also stated that his outfit has not signed any formal working agreement with Kenya Kwanza and that ODM is still a Minority Party meant to check the government.

"The government shown interest in working with our members, we released them to go and help run the country. The Orange Party is still in opposition and a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition," he added.

He defended his new-found working relationship with President Ruto, insisting it was the only way to quell rising tensions and bloody chaos that threatened to spiral out of control.

Mr Odinga, who took his time to give an account of his reason for engaging President Ruto, said the country was sliding towards a failed state and Dr Ruto had relied on the military to take over and declare a state of emergency.

The Azimio leader revealed that he had travelled through African countries ruled by the military and felt it was not the best way forward for Kenya.

The former prime minister denied claims he was engaging in doublespeak.

“Media is misreporting me as a double-speaker. I said that we must sit as Kenyans, because if we proceeded with the protests and demonstrations as it was, the military would take over and the country would burn. The military doesn’t have teargas or water cannons, they have live bullets. In Sudan, they are killing people to date, the same as in Somalia. We don’t want that in Kenya,” he said.

He stated that there is a need to have a conversation at Bomas of Kenya on what needs to be done to ensure a stable, secure, inclusive and working Kenya for all.

But he maintained the pre-conditions the government must meet before any engagement that would discuss serious matters that are affecting the country.

“We said the families of all the victims be compensated, those in hospital to be taken care of by paying the bills, those who are facing charges relating to demonstrations to be released and the charges dropped and the rogue officers who shot peaceful demonstrators to face the law,” he pointed out.

He went on, “Whatever the Gen-Zs want is not different from what we have been championing for and they include; high cost of living, unemployment because many young people are walking with their certificates without employment, and wanton corruption.”

The ODM leader also pointed out that from the discussions, because the issues are similar to those of Gen Zs, that is when we shall have a government of national importance.

Siaya Governor James Orengo reiterated the need for a structural engagement with the government rather than a shaky one.

Contrary to the fiery tone Mr Orengo struck earlier, he called for a structure that would protect the interests of the party and those appointed as CSs from future intimidation by the government.

“Mr Odinga has come a long way and we have walked together. I have no doubt that whatever God has prepared you for is just a matter of time. All I am calling for is a structural framework that will guide them. The agenda of the ODM party must also be in that structure; just like in the coalition government where the president could not fire ministers without consultation with the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr Orengo went on to castigate some leaders for speaking ill of his calls for structured engagement.

"There are people who are just talking without knowing, all I want is that we have to have a structure, when our people join a government, we must have a structure. There are people who are guided by their interests and they keep pointing out that Governor Orengo is spoiling," said Governor Orengo.

He added: "We are loyal to Raila Odinga and the people of Kenya, we have fought for this country as a region for a long time. I know that as long as Mr Odinga is our leader, we are going in the right direction. The constitution of Kenya must be respected.”

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi noted that the youths were continuing what the ODM party had championed and called on the government to compensate all those who suffered during the demonstrations.

"Gen Zs have worked very hard to revive all that we had done. We went to the streets and we did not achieve what they achieved. We want the government to compensate the families who suffered during the demonstrations; both today and in previous years," the lawmaker said.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthews Owili urged the region to be discreet when talking about other issues.

"There are things we need to talk about in a private place. Mr Odinga will tell us the best political direction. Mr Odinga has stood for the country for many years. Gen Zs have been speaking the same language when they speak against tribalism, corruption and transparency in governance, all these have been on your agenda," Dr Owili said.

He downplayed those castigating Mr Odinga, saying the Orange Party leader had endured a lot for the love of his country.