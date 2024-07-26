President Ruto: Aisha Jumwa will soon be back in my government

President William Ruto has promised to give former Gender and Culture Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa a plum job.

President Ruto assured Kilifi residents that he has not forgotten Ms Jumwa whom he called an iron lady.

"I want to tell you that I will not leave my sister Aisha Jumwa out of my government. She is my sister, she will walk with me, I will not leave her. She will come back and walk with me alongside Blue Economy and Mining Cabinet Secretary (nominee) Hassan Joho and his Investment and Trade counterpart Salim Mvurya,” said the Head of State in Watamu.

Ms Jumwa thanked the President.

“I respect the President's position. He sees far more than what I can see. By picking Mr Joho and Mr Mvurya, I am ok,” said Ms Jumwa.

New cabinet

Earlier, political analysts insinuated that the decision by President Ruto to knock out Ms Jumwa from his new Cabinet might affect the UDA party in the Coast region.

Ms Jumwa is among the Cabinet Secretaries fired by President Ruto on July 11, 2024, in response to youth-led anti-government protests.

Only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also doubles as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary was spared.

President Ruto promised to engage other political players in reconstituting his Cabinet which led to the nomination of Cabinet Secretaries led by Mr Joho and reappointing Mr Mvurya (Trade and Investments) a decision that elicited a mixture of negative and positive reactions.

President William Ruto addressing a gathering after commissioning the construction of a Sh50 million market in Watamu on July 26, 2024. Photo credit: wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The UDA officials condemned President Ruto for not adhering to the two-thirds gender rule in allocating Cabinet posts in the Coast region.

Coast political analyst Mr Frankiline Ndoro, said the decision to nominate opposition leaders like former Mombasa Governor, Mr Joho is President Ruto’s ploy to swallow ODM.

“By doing this, he will garner more votes. The President wants to ensure he garners the most votes from regional kingpins like Wycliffe Oparanya (Western), and Mr Joho (Joho),” said Mr Ndoro.

However, Mr Ndoro said bringing the opposition leaders to the highest decision-making table is not enough.

“That is why you see the uprising from Gen Zs who want to change the political course of this country. Mr Odinga has no stand, he’s like a chameleon. When he was given positions, he only chose men and not women,” added Mr Ndoro.

Some of Ms Jumwa’s confidants who did not want to be named said UDA is now dead in Kilifi.

“No Jumwa, No UDA in Kilifi. We will decamp to another political outfit or form a new allegiance,” said the politician.

The ruling political party had begun gaining popularity, edging out ODM in Kilifi.

According to UDA party members, the purging of Ms Jumwa, will affect the popularity of the Ruto-led party in Kilifi. They said Ms Jumwa played a key role in popularising the ruling party during the 2022 General Election.

Lose popularity

What is at stake currently is the Magarini by-election where Mr Joho will flex his muscle to ensure Mr Harrison Kombe retains his seat.

“We were surprised Mr Jumwa wasn’t retained like her former colleagues. Ms Jumwa went through a lot because of UDA, why would she be axed? She stood by Dr Ruto,” said UDA Kilifi coordinator, Mr Moses Matano.

The UDA official is worried that the party might lose its popularity in the region.

“Ms Jumwa stood by Dr Ruto and ensured we got enough votes in Kilifi during the 2022 General Election,” added Mr Matano.

Last week, Ms Jumwa said she fully supports President Ruto’s government of national unity.

Former Gender and Culture Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa (left) and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in Watamu on July 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“My message is clear to the President, I do not need anyone to lobby for me…William Ruto knows Aisha Jumwa and if feels like he wants to reappoint me, I will thank him. But if he tells me to rest, we will also be thankful because the Bible says we should be grateful in everything,” said the former minister.

Ms Jumwa said she was thankful she is to have served the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I decided to speak because I have seen people lobbying and campaigning for my reappointment. But I made it very clear, I don’t need anyone to lobby or campaign for me, the President knows me,” added the politician.

When asked about her next move if the President fails to appoint her, she said: “Let us wait for the President to finish reconstituting his Cabinet.”

However, she said in case Mr Joho is appointed to the Kenya Kwanza government, she would support the government of national unity.

“I support the President, I will support him fully in constituting a government of national unity. A government of national unity is the way to go, if they pick Mr Joho I will clap for him,” she added.