Ruto: This is why I brought Raila men to government

President William Ruto on Thursday justified the inclusion of the opposition figures in his government, saying it was intended to ensure that all Kenyans participate in building the nation.

The President said to address the challenges facing the nation in the wake of protests by Gen Zs and members of civil society, he had made the hard decision of including the opposition in his administration.

The protests saw the president bow to pressure and withdraw the Finance Bill 2024 (that had proposed hefty taxes on Kenyans), and sack his entire cabinet.

On Wednesday, the President named members of the opposition in the second batch of his nominees, who will be vetted by parliament from next Thursday.

They include ODM chairman John Mbadi (Treasury and National Planning) Wycliffe Oparanya (Trade and Cooperatives), Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

Dr Ruto reiterated that his move would unite the nation and propel the country to greater heights of development.

“I have decided that we form a government that will unify all of us so that every Kenyan will now play a part in building the nation. From now onwards, we will all seek ways of raising revenue together and paying our debts. Nobody will be left behind,” he said.

Kindiki praised

The President spoke at Marimanti town in Tharaka Nithi County where he launched several projects, including a Sh180 million water project at Kibung’a, Tharaka constituency. He also commissioned an office block that will accommodate the county commissioner and a Huduma centre.

He was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Prof Kithure Kindiki, and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Others were Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi, Mwenda Gataya (Senator Tharaka Nithi) Meru Woman Rep. Elizabeth Kailemia and her Tharaka Nithi counterpart Susan Muindu, MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East) Patrick Munene (Igambang’ombe) and Kareke Mbiuki (Maara).

Dr Ruto heaped praise on Prof Kindiki and singled him out as one of the most hard-working CSs in his former administration, saying it was the reason he nominated him again.

“Prof Kindiki eradicated banditry in the country and did a good job. For the first time in the history of this country, some schools in Baringo were reopened after over 15 years. He also dealt with terrorists and ensured that our country was safe. If somebody does a good job he has to be commended,” the president said.

Dr Ruto pledged that his government would ensure development projects were implemented in the country. He also promised the construction of 500 housing units at Kathwana, the county headquarters.

Killer Nithi bridge

Speaking at Marimanti and Kathwana towns, Prof Kindiki said Dr Ruto had taken a bold decision to include the opposition in the government and pledged to work hard if parliament approves his nomination.

Mr Gachagua thanked the residents of Tharaka Nithi for supporting the President and having confidence in his administration.

Mr Njuki expressed confidence in the leadership of Dr Ruto and urged him to reciprocate the county’s huge support with development projects.

He asked him to complete stalled projects and redesign the Nithi bridge along the Meru-Nairobi highway, a blackspot that has claimed many lives over the years.

He said the national government will continue collaborating with his government in completing several ongoing projects.